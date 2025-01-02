Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard

Petch Petpailin Published: 16:38, 02 January 2025
Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard
Photo via Facebook/ ดอกสะแบง คืนถิ่น

Police arrested a mentally ill former Thai boxer after he fatally punched a security guard during a party in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon yesterday, January 1.

A video of the fatal incident was shared on Facebook by the account ดอกสะแบง คืนถิ่น, accompanied by the caption, “Where are you from? Why are you such a thug?” The video depicted a man in black sweatpants kicking and punching others around him.

The individuals attacked were volunteer security guards overseeing a celebration to mark the promotion of a monk in the area. Two of the victims were punched once and lost consciousness.

Officers from Phanna Nikhom Police Station arrested the suspect, identified as 38 year old Tum, at his home near the scene of the incident. Tum appeared confused and bore bruises and wounds across his body. He refused to answer any questions from either the police or journalists.

One of Tum’s victims, Somchai, lost consciousness after being punched. He suffered severe head injuries when his head struck the ground. Somchai later died in hospital. Three other security guards sustained only minor injuries.

Mentally ill former boxer fatally punched security guard
Photo via Facebook/ ดอกสะแบง คืนถิ่น

As Tum refused to cooperate, police interviewed a witness who reported that Tum emerged unexpectedly and kicked a female volunteer security guard in the back. A witness said the suspect and the female guard did not know each other and had no prior conflict.

Her colleagues intervened to assist her but were also attacked. The witness further added that Tum displayed extraordinary strength and was uncontrollable during the incident.

Mentally ill Thai ex-boxer fatal punch security guard
Photo via Facebook/ ดอกสะแบง คืนถิ่น

Police revealed that Tum was an ex-boxer who primarily worked in agriculture. He also had a history of drug use and mental health treatments, which may have contributed to his violent outburst at the event.

Tum may face charges under Section 297 of Thailand’s Criminal Law for physically assaulting another person, and causing severe injury. The offence carries a penalty of imprisonment for six months to 10 years and a fine ranging from 10,000 to 200,000 baht.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

