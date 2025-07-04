Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute

Unexpected twist as public sides against student despite assault claim

A Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slapped a female university student during a parking dispute outside a convenience store on Soi Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok.

The student shared a video on social media showing her and her boyfriend engaged in a heated argument with the driver. In the video caption, she wrote, “Wealthy Mercedes-Benz driver slaps university student in Soi Sukhumvit 62.”

However, the public reaction did not align with her expectations. While netizens acknowledged that the driver was in the wrong for resorting to violence, they also criticised the student and her boyfriend.

The original post was later deleted by the student, but the footage was reposted by other users and quickly went viral across Thai social media.

In the video, the Mercedes-Benz driver defended himself, claiming he was unable to open his car door because the students’ motorcycle was parked too close. He noticed the female student standing nearby and asked her to move the vehicle. She refused, stating she did not have the key.

The driver argued that she could have moved the motorcycle without the key or at least called her boyfriend to do so, but she did not.

He also pointed out that the area was not designated for motorcycle parking. He insisted that he had politely asked the students to move the vehicle but was ignored. The driver went on to complain about what he described as the students’ lack of manners.

In response, the two students maintained their innocence and accused the driver of being the one who was rude and aggressive.

A bystander with a visible tattoo on his arm stepped in to de-escalate the situation. He stated that both parties were in the wrong, saying the students should not have parked in a car space, while the driver should not have responded with violence.

Towards the end of the video, the driver became visibly angry as the female student continued recording. He swiped her phone before the video abruptly ended.

It remains unclear how the incident concluded. As of now, there have been no reports of legal action taken by the university students against the driver for the alleged physical assault.

In a similar incident last week in Nonthaburi province, a Thai jewellery store owner and a lawyer clashed outside a restaurant over a parking issue. In that case, the lawyer had parked his vehicle outside a marked space and was unable to open his door.

Rather than accepting responsibility, he reportedly shouted vulgarities at the jewellery store owner, leading to legal proceedings. The outcome of the case has not yet been disclosed.

Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute

x