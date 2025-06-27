Massilia’s Michele Fernando named among top pizza chefs globally

Massilia’s Michele Fernando named among top pizza chefs globally

Thailand continues to carve out a place in the international culinary spotlight as Chef Michele Fernando, head pizzaiolo of Massilia Bangkok, is named one of the Top 100 Pizza Chefs in the World at the prestigious Best Pizza Awards 2025, held on 25 June in Milan, Italy.

Representing Massilia, Bangkok’s flagship for high-quality, authentic Italian pizza, Chef Michele placed #79 in the global rankings, becoming one of only two chefs in Thailand to receive this global honour.

The third edition of The Best Pizza Awards took place at Spazio Antologico, East End Studios in Milan, welcoming over 500 international guests, including 300+ of the world’s top pizzaiolos. The awards, known as the most credible and chef-driven recognition in the pizza world, celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural authenticity.

Chef Michele Fernando spoke warmly of the award, recognising its implications for the pizza scene in Bangkok.

“This award is a reflection of Massilia’s commitment to excellence and our mission to bring the true Italian pizza tradition to Thailand. To be ranked among the best in the world is an incredible honour, not just for me, but for our entire team who work daily to elevate the pizza experience in Bangkok.”

Massilia, founded in 2015, has been a driving force in Thailand’s evolving pizza scene. With multiple awards already under its belt, including recognition for the Best Pizzeria in Thailand and a Top 4 ranking in Asia. This new accolade affirms Massilia’s place among the most respected pizza destinations globally.

This milestone also reflects the increasing recognition of Thailand’s vibrant culinary scene on the global pizza map. Only one other Thailand-based chef joined the list, Ted Tanwa of Peppina, underscoring Bangkok’s emergence as a true international pizza capital.

For more information about Massilia or to experience Chef Michele Fernando’s award-winning pizzas, visit:

Press release

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger16 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
