Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia

Petitions question whether Thai PM violated laws or ethical standards

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
94 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Financial Times

The Senate Speaker has petitioned the Constitutional Court and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office due to a leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The petitions question if the Thai PM engaged in corruption by violating the Constitution or laws, or if she seriously breached ethical standards. Concurrently, the Constitutional Court received a request under Sections 170 and 8 to assess whether Paetongtarn’s role should end, referring to Sections 170(1)(4) and 160(4) and (5).

This action originates from a motion by Gen Sawat Tatsana, senator and chairman of the Senate’s military affairs committee, who gathered fellow senators’ signatures last Thursday to demand the prime minister’s dismissal. The motion criticised her ability and credibility, particularly after she confirmed the leaked audio clip’s authenticity.

The conversation involved derogatory remarks about the 2nd Army Region commander, describing him as an adversary, and a submissive approach towards Hun Sen, suggesting readiness to meet his demands. This was perceived as a significant threat to Thai national interests.

Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

Simultaneously, internal tensions have destabilised the Pheu Thai-led government, with the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) being the latest to voice concerns. The UTN is urging Paetongtarn to resign due to the mounting political pressure from the leaked audio. The party suggests that Chaikasem Nitisiri, one of Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidates, should take over if she steps down.

The Bhumjaithai Party’s exit, reducing the coalition Parliament’s seats to about 261 out of 495, has intensified calls for Paetongtarn’s resignation, heightening fears of a minority government. Urgent meetings of three coalition partners were held on Thursday, June 19. The Chartthaipattana Party, with 10 seats, and the Democrat Party, with 25 seats, pledged continued support for the PM.

UTN turmoil

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
