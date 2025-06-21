Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia

The Senate Speaker has petitioned the Constitutional Court and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office due to a leaked phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The petitions question if the Thai PM engaged in corruption by violating the Constitution or laws, or if she seriously breached ethical standards. Concurrently, the Constitutional Court received a request under Sections 170 and 8 to assess whether Paetongtarn’s role should end, referring to Sections 170(1)(4) and 160(4) and (5).

This action originates from a motion by Gen Sawat Tatsana, senator and chairman of the Senate’s military affairs committee, who gathered fellow senators’ signatures last Thursday to demand the prime minister’s dismissal. The motion criticised her ability and credibility, particularly after she confirmed the leaked audio clip’s authenticity.

The conversation involved derogatory remarks about the 2nd Army Region commander, describing him as an adversary, and a submissive approach towards Hun Sen, suggesting readiness to meet his demands. This was perceived as a significant threat to Thai national interests.

Simultaneously, internal tensions have destabilised the Pheu Thai-led government, with the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) being the latest to voice concerns. The UTN is urging Paetongtarn to resign due to the mounting political pressure from the leaked audio. The party suggests that Chaikasem Nitisiri, one of Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidates, should take over if she steps down.

The Bhumjaithai Party’s exit, reducing the coalition Parliament’s seats to about 261 out of 495, has intensified calls for Paetongtarn’s resignation, heightening fears of a minority government. Urgent meetings of three coalition partners were held on Thursday, June 19. The Chartthaipattana Party, with 10 seats, and the Democrat Party, with 25 seats, pledged continued support for the PM.

UTN turmoil

Amidst this, internal discord within the UTN has become apparent. Sources indicated a tense executive meeting atmosphere, excluding 18 MPs aligned with Suchart Chomklin, a former labour minister. The UTN leadership believes that leaving the coalition could trigger a House dissolution and general election, potentially benefiting the People’s Party.

Juti Krairiksh, a list MP and UTN deputy leader, stated that if Paetongtarn does not resign, UTN ministers would have to step down. If Pirapan’s faction, comprising 18 MPs, withdraws from the government, the Pheu Thai-led coalition’s support would drop to 243 MPs, below the 247-seat majority threshold, reported Bangkok Post.

This situation would jeopardise the government’s stability and legislative functionality. Juti emphasised the need for discussions between government leaders and Pheu Thai Party representatives to resolve the issues. With the House of Representatives set to begin a new session on July 3, a resolution is necessary before then. By that time, it should be clear whether the UTN, holding 36 seats but divided into two factions, will stay in the government or join the opposition.