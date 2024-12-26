Thai bus ticket collector assaulted by passenger for rejecting his advances

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 09:14, 26 December 2024| Updated: 09:19, 26 December 2024
62 1 minute read
Thai bus ticket collector assaulted by passenger for rejecting his advances
Photo via Facebook/ Bangkokbusclub.com ชุมชนคนรักรถเมล์

A female public bus ticket collector sought justice after being physically assaulted by a male passenger for rejecting his advances. However, the Department of Land Transport allegedly blamed her for the incident, citing her impatience.

The ticket collector, 24 year old Pichobon Yadee, shared details of the assault, which occurred on December 2 at around 4pm on a public bus number 2-33 (Bua Thong Keha–MRT Bang Sue), with the Facebook page Bangkok Bus Club, to seek justice.

Advertisements

Pichobon disclosed that the assailant asked for her contact information, but when she refused, he became aggressive.

Dashcam footage shared by the victim shows the man, wearing a blue T-shirt, handing his phone to her in the hope that she would provide her contact details. When she ignored him, he suddenly approached her, struck her on the shoulder, and promptly exited the bus.

Related news

The matter escalated when the attacker filed a complaint against Pichobon with the Land Transport Ministry, accusing her of using vulgar language and behaving rudely during the incident.

Thai bus worker assualted by passenger
Photo via Facebook/ Bangkokbusclub.com ชุมชนคนรักรถเมล์

To defend herself, Pichobon presented the dashcam footage to ministry officials. However, instead of supporting her, the officials criticised her conduct stating…

“You should remain calm. You are working in the hospitality industry.”

Advertisements
Angry Thai man hit female ticket collector on bus
Photo via Facebook/ Bangkokbusclub.com ชุมชนคนรักรถเมล์

Feeling denied justice by the authorities, Pichobon turned to the public by sharing the video. She also revealed that other ticket collectors encountered the same man, but none experienced the same level of aggression.

The attacker was later identified as 21 year old Nopparat. He admitted to attempting to obtain the victim’s contact details because he found her attractive. While he expressed a willingness to apologise, he also claimed that Pichobon should provide better service to passengers.

Thai man attacked bus ticket collector for refusing to five contact
Photo via Amarin TV

Nopparat’s father told Amarin TV that his son has autism and suggested that his actions might have been influenced by his condition.

Pichobon acknowledged his condition but emphasised that his parents should take greater responsibility for their son’s care. She added that it was fortunate Nopparat did not commit further acts of violence.

The two parties reached an agreement at Bang Kluay Police Station yesterday, December 24, after two hours of negotiation. Nopparat agreed to pay 4,000 baht in compensation.

Latest Thailand News
Decomposing body found in Udon Thani forest prompts investigation Crime News

Decomposing body found in Udon Thani forest prompts investigation

6 minutes ago
Thai bus ticket collector assaulted by passenger for rejecting his advances Bangkok News

Thai bus ticket collector assaulted by passenger for rejecting his advances

9 minutes ago
Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer Pattaya News

Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer

16 hours ago
Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone Central Thailand News

Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone

16 hours ago
Knives out in Pattaya: Aussie tourist threatened by moto-taxi rider Crime News

Knives out in Pattaya: Aussie tourist threatened by moto-taxi rider

17 hours ago
Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period Business News

Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

17 hours ago
Dangerous play: Thai child gets shock from decorative lights in mall Thailand News

Dangerous play: Thai child gets shock from decorative lights in mall

17 hours ago
Stranded on the beach: Foreign driver&#8217;s pickup gets stuck in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Stranded on the beach: Foreign driver’s pickup gets stuck in Phuket (video)

18 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport passengers surprised with teddy bears on baggage carousel Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport passengers surprised with teddy bears on baggage carousel

18 hours ago
Elderly woman flees as son sets house on fire in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Elderly woman flees as son sets house on fire in Bangkok (video)

18 hours ago
Cyber raid: 8 arrested for online gambling in Chiang Rai Crime News

Cyber raid: 8 arrested for online gambling in Chiang Rai

18 hours ago
2 Thai women survive rape due to suspect&#8217;s erectile dysfunction Crime News

2 Thai women survive rape due to suspect’s erectile dysfunction

19 hours ago
Royal Turf Club unveils AI data centre in Thailand Bangkok News

Royal Turf Club unveils AI data centre in Thailand

19 hours ago
Successful coral restoration boosts tourism at Koh Larn Environment News

Successful coral restoration boosts tourism at Koh Larn

19 hours ago
Elderly couple&#8217;s tragic motorcycle accident in Udon Thani Road deaths

Elderly couple’s tragic motorcycle accident in Udon Thani

20 hours ago
Foreign couple&#8217;s passionate encounter leads to damage at Pattaya hotel Crime News

Foreign couple’s passionate encounter leads to damage at Pattaya hotel

20 hours ago
Khao Kheow Open Zoo showers animals with Christmas gifts Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Open Zoo showers animals with Christmas gifts

20 hours ago
Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism Business News

Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism

20 hours ago
Thailand launches tax rebate scheme with 50,000 baht cap Thailand News

Thailand launches tax rebate scheme with 50,000 baht cap

20 hours ago
Belgian man brutally attacked and robbed in Pattaya on Christmas Day Crime News

Belgian man brutally attacked and robbed in Pattaya on Christmas Day

21 hours ago
Thai economy forecast: 109 billion baht boost from consumer spending Business News

Thai economy forecast: 109 billion baht boost from consumer spending

21 hours ago
Young elephant shot dead at Chanthaburi rubber plantation Crime News

Young elephant shot dead at Chanthaburi rubber plantation

21 hours ago
Thailand expands global e-visa system for 2025 to boost tourism Thailand News

Thailand expands global e-visa system for 2025 to boost tourism

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai magic mushroom vendor arrested after death of British man Crime News

Chiang Mai magic mushroom vendor arrested after death of British man

22 hours ago
Young Thai girl dreams of police career amid severe poverty Eastern Thailand News

Young Thai girl dreams of police career amid severe poverty

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer

Thailand brings out its elephants to add Christmas cheer

Published: 17:24, 25 December 2024
Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone

Thai woman falls from pedestrian bridge while trying to save dropped phone

Published: 17:07, 25 December 2024
Knives out in Pattaya: Aussie tourist threatened by moto-taxi rider

Knives out in Pattaya: Aussie tourist threatened by moto-taxi rider

Published: 16:52, 25 December 2024
Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

Thai restaurant sales to soar 15% over new year period

Published: 16:30, 25 December 2024