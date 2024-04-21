Woman assaulted in Bangkok gym after rejecting man’s advances (video)

Picture courtesy of อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 Facebook

In a shocking incident in Bangkok, a muscular man, angered by a failed flirtation attempt, violently threw a woman to the ground, raising concerns about the fairness of the justice system.

The altercation, captured on CCTV and shared on the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ Retrain part 6, occurred at a gym in the Sukhumvit area. The man’s aggressive behaviour has sparked a warning to local gyms about the potential danger he poses.

The post, which has been widely circulated, shows the man’s disproportionate reaction after the woman, a Chinese national, rejected his advances. The victim filed a report with the police but her quest for justice seems to be in jeopardy.

The officers suggested that the assault was too minor to merit a severe response, proposing a mere 20,000 baht (US$540) settlement. However, the case is far from concluded, as the woman plans to seek further medical evaluation on April 23.

This statement from the police has caused outrage among the public, with many calling for a more just handling of the situation, reported KhaoSod.

The man, who had been training the woman for free, seemingly expected a romantic relationship in return. When she instead sought training with friends, his frustration boiled over, leading to the assault. As the story unfolds, the victim fears the police may not take her side, especially if the man claims he has been attacked in retaliation.

In related news, a beauty salon owner in Lopburi province narrowly escaped an assault after a man repeatedly walked past her shop before attempting to force himself upon her. The incident was later brought to public attention through a cautionary post on the Facebook page Social Hunter Reborn V3.

The Facebook post included an image of the alleged perpetrator, who was dressed in a blue sports shirt covered with a long-sleeved black jacket, a black side bag, and white sports trousers, and was notably not wearing underwear. He also wore a helmet and a face mask, concealing his identity, while holding a mobile phone.