Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 38 year old Chinese fraud suspect is on the run after performing a dramatic escape from a second-floor window at the Pattaya Police Station.

The Chinese national, Li Jian, reportedly managed to break free while being questioned, taking advantage of a brief moment when the officers’ attention was diverted.

Li, who had been apprehended by immigration police at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok yesterday, June 4, was trying to board an AirAsia flight to Da Nang in Vietnam when officers swooped.

Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, confirmed that Li was wanted for fraud after a Pattaya provincial court issued an arrest warrant on the same day.

The case against Li stems from a complaint filed by a fellow Chinese national, who had invested a substantial amount of cryptocurrency, only to be swindled.

According to the investigation, the two were friends. Li allegedly offered to exchange Chinese yuan for Tether (USDT) cryptocurrency for an investment.

The victim transferred 38,712.77 USDT, worth around 1.26 million baht, expecting a return of 178,000 yuan. However, Li failed to deliver the currency as promised, leading to the fraud complaint.

After being arrested at the airport, Li was transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. But during his time on the second floor of the station, he seized an opportunity when officers were briefly distracted and jumped out of the window.

Reports suggest that Li was injured from the fall but managed to flee the scene, setting off a manhunt to capture him, reported Bangkok Post.

Police have now launched a full-scale search for the elusive fraudster, whose escape has left officers red-faced. His daring getaway has raised questions about the security at Pattaya Police Station, and officers are under scrutiny for allowing such a dramatic escape to unfold.

As the hunt continues, local officials are determined to bring Li to justice, hoping that his escape won’t become another case of a slippery criminal evading capture.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

