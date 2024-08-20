Thai Parliament rings in complaint strategy with medieval twist

The Government of Thailand reintroduced a traditional 13th-century method of lodging complaints, by encouraging residents to ring a bell outside the Parliament building to voice their grievances and concerns.

Channel 3 reported today, August 20, that a brand-new bell, crafted in a traditional Thai style, was placed outside the government contact centre at the Parliament building about a week ago. The media explained that this bell is intended to be used by residents seeking assistance from government officials.

This reminded Thai history enthusiasts of the traditional method of filing complaints during the Sukhothai Kingdom under the reign of King Ram Khamhaeng, around the 13th century. The king offered a similar bell outside his palace, urging locals to ring it when they needed help from the king.

The media questioned whether this complaint-lodging method contradicts the government’s policy to create a “Smart Parliament,” which was pursued while Chuan Leekpai was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023.

The second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pichet Chuamuangpan, explained in an interview with Channel 3 that the bell is merely a symbol representing the place where people can seek help.

According to Pichet, government officials would be on standby in the office behind the bell, ready to listen to people’s complaints, especially during parliamentary meetings on Wednesdays and Thursdays when multiple complaints are typically lodged.

When asked whether the bell contradicts the “Smart Parliament” policy, an official in the office behind the bell told the media that it is not about modernity but rather about the different working styles of each Speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, the bell and the office behind it have not yet been officially operated, as evidenced by the plastic sheet still wrapped around the bell. Parliament officials have not yet disclosed when the bell and officials will be ready to receive complaints.

