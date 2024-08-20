Viral video captures playful water theft at red light in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Khaosod official website

A viral video has taken social media by storm, showing a young man on a motorcycle stopping next to a pickup truck at a red light and quenching his thirst with water from a cooler at the back of the truck.

A TikTok user named Golfkador yesterday, August 19, shared the clip, which quickly became popular across various social media platforms. In the video, the poster is seen stopping at a red light behind a man sitting on a motorcycle.

The man then reaches over to open the cooler at the back of a nearby pickup truck and helps himself to a drink. The person inside the truck looks back and smiles. The 14-second clip, captioned someone stealing water has garnered significant attention and sparked lively discussions online.

The video not only amused many but also prompted a variety of reactions. It received 11K likes and was shared over 400 times shortly after being posted. Commenters joined in the fun, speculating and joking about the situation.

“Wait, did they come together?”

“Hey, what kind of water was that, young man?”

Others found the interaction endearing.

“Both the drinker and the owner’s smile are so cute.”

“Who to pity first, the person inside the car or the one outside?”

“The traffic light took too long; he got thirsty.”

Further inquiry

Upon further inquiry, the original poster revealed more context about the incident. The poster stated that they had stopped at a three-way intersection near Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus, in Kathu district, Phuket province.

“The young man on the motorcycle in front of their car is their younger brother, and they are acquainted with the pickup truck’s owner. The entire video was shared on TikTok as a playful teasing of the poster’s sibling.”

Social media users continued to engage with the video, adding their thoughts and jokes. Despite the initial impression of a stranger stealing water, the revelation that the individuals involved knew each other added a layer of humour and camaraderie to the clip.

The playful nature of the interaction and the friendly smile from the truck’s owner resonated with viewers, making the video a light-hearted highlight amid the daily hustle and bustle.

The TikTok post, shared under the username Golfkador, demonstrated the power of social media in turning everyday moments into viral sensations. The clip’s success underscores how simple, relatable content can capture the attention and imagination of a wide audience, sparking conversations and connecting people through shared experiences and laughter, reported Khaosod.