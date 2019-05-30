Officials demolish 38 year old Kieat Tong Chai market in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Officials demolish 38 year old Kieat Tong Chai market in Bangkok
PHOTOS: Daily News
Bangkok officials (BMA) have demolished a market built to occupy the middle of a road in Din Daeng district following 38 years of disputes.
The Nation reports that Din Daeng district office director Panchapat Lakdee says they’ve demolished the Kieat Tong Chai market to make more space for motorists in the middle of Soi Pracha Songkroah 38 off Pracha Songkroah Road.
Initially, the soi belonged to a real estate developer that built two rows of shophouses along the soi. But as the community grew, residents built around 100 stalls with a roof on around 77 metres of the soi. The firm transferred ownership of the soi to the BMA which surveyed it and ordered the stalls’ demolition following complaints from motorists.
The BMA’s efforts to clear the market met with protests from the vendors, causing the disputes to drag on for many years. The BMA has twice served notice to the vendors to move, which were ignored.
Following the 2014 coup, the BMA called for the demolition of the market but the vendors filed a complaint with the Central Administrative Court. The court ruled on February 20 this year in favour of the BMA.
Panchaphat said the district office put up a sign to inform the vendors to move over a month ago. She said the demolition was completed this week and work will soon start to re-lay the road surface.
SOURCE: The Nation | Daily News
Bangkok
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
Bangkok’s famous, or infamous, ‘angry aunties’ (Thai PBS describes them as ‘female car vandals’) have had their day in court and have been handed out a suspended three month prison term by the Phra Khanong provincial court.
In February last year the 57 and 61 year old sisters got busy on a pick-up truck that was parked in front of their driveway, blocking their access. Enjoy the video HERE.
The court found the two women, Maneerat Saengpattharachote and Rattanachat Saengyoktrakarn, guilty of causing damage to other people’s property and also fined them 18,000 baht each.
But the sentence was commuted to 2 months and the fine was lowered to 12,000 baht each due to their “useful testimonies”, according to the Thai PBS report. The court acknowledged that the two women committed the offence out of frustration and stress and suspended the prison term.
The incident happened outside the Seri Villa housing estate in Prawet district, Bangkok. The two women started smashing up the pickup truck because it blocked their driveway preventing them taking a man to hospital.
Last year the pickup driver, Rochaneekorn Lertwassana, was fined 5,000 baht and sentenced to 15 days imprisonment, also suspended for one year, after she was found guilty of causing inconvenience to other people.
The two car vandals also won a court case against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Prawet district office when the Administrative Court ordered the demolition of five markets, which were illegally built in their area, causing traffic jams in their once peaceful community and shoppers often parked their cars, blocking their house gates.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.
The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.
“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”
Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.
Affected areas are:
Thursday
North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.
East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.
Friday
North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.
Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.
East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.
Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…
PHUKET
BANGKOK
CHIANG MAI
KHON KAEN
Bangkok
30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok
PHOTO: Daily News
30 major intersections will be fitted with red-light cameras to fine people going through intersections and ignoring red traffic lights. Testing will take place during June and the cameras likely to be operational in July. The cameras will detect the registration plate number and send you an automatic fine through the post.
Police say that despite rumours of Bangkok being a sea of CCTV cameras, they confirmed that there are only 15 cameras in operation since May, 2018 to detect illegal lane changing. It was reported last year that these have resulted in more than 100,000 fines being sent out netting millions.
Here’s the list of the new red light camera intersections…
1. Urapong
2. Mengjai
3. Prachanukun
4. Pradiphat
5. Rom Klao
6. Ratchada/Lat Prao
7. Choke Chai
8. Nida
9. Bang Phra
10. Henri Dunant
11. Pho Kaew
12. Klong Tan
13. Pattanakarn Park Sri Nakharin Road
14. Sulakakorn
15. Withayu (Wireless) /Ploenchit
16. Asoke/Sukhumvit
17. Ratchada/Rama IV
18. Asoke/Petchaburi
19. Pathumwan
20. Narinthorn
21. Sathorn
22. Sanghee
23.Phayathai
24. Sri Nakharin Pattanakarn cut
25. Samsalee area
26. Tha Phra
27. Bang Phlat
28. Taksin
29. Prawet
30. Ban Khaek.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Daily News
