image
image
Connect with us

Bangkok

North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister

Maya Taylor

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister | Thaiger
PHOTO: Chrissy H on Flickr

The Transport Minister says expansion plans at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will go ahead and will include the contentious North expansion project. Saksayam Chidchob’s announcement appears to disregard a recommendation from the National Anti-Corruption Commission, who have previously stated that any expansion should be in line with a proposal from the National Economic and Social Development Council. That proposal suggested the North expansion project should only go ahead once the East, West, and South expansion schemes are finished. Opponents of the North project say it will do little to relieve congestion at the airport and have been campaigning for a new southern terminal instead.

Saksayam says the expansion projects, when coupled with the Satellite 1 passenger terminal, expected to be completed next year, will increase the airport’s annual handling capacity to 120 million passengers. The passenger terminal will have the capacity to handle 15 million passengers a year, while each of the 3 expansion schemes will accommodate 20 million each, taking total airport capacity to 120 million. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suvarnabhumi’s annual capacity of 45 million was regularly exceeded.

The minister says the airport’s operator is waiting for the input of international aviation bodies such as the International Air Transport Association and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. It will then forward all information to the National Economic and Social Development Council, who will determine which expansion projects will go ahead.

“The cabinet didn’t instruct the ministry to follow the NACC’s recommendation and the ministry explained its plan of becoming the aviation gateway and servicing 200 million passengers per year. The AoT was ready to invest in the 3 expansion schemes as well as the North Expansion.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok

Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By

CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ศูนย์ข้อมูล COVID-19

69 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,381 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,346 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths. Most of the cases were found in Bangkok, according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

“This is the first time that the number of cases found in Bangkok are higher than the number of cases found in Samut Sakhon province. To put that in numbers, in Samut Sakhon, we have 9 cases recorded for today while in Bangkok it was 43.”

The Covid-19 situation is stable in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections, Natapanu says, crediting the strict disease control measures for containing the virus.

Out of the 69 cases reported today, 44 were local transmissions in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Tak and Pathum Thani. 17 were reported in active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani. The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.

Yesterday, the CCSA reported 401 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of infections linked to immigrant detention centres in Bangkok. Since March 11, a total of 393 people at the detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19.

CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of 23 March 2021, according to Worldometers.

SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Songkran

Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan

Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By

Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan | Thaiger
Photo via Thai Government Public Relations Department

It’s going to be another dry Songkran in Bangkok. No water gun flights. No buckets of water poured on passersby. City officials say strict measures will be in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday, which was extended and now stretches from April 10 to 15.

While water splashing is banned, Songkran’s traditional activities, like religious ceremonies and paying respect to elders, is still allowed, but under strict guidelines. Under new measures by the city’s communicable disease committee, large events with more than 100 people will need to submit a plan outlining disease control measures. Events drawing in more than 300 people will need permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Large events need to be in an open area with good ventilation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any activities involving large groups of people that involve close contact or “disorder,” like water flights and foam parties, are not allowed, according to Nation Thailand.

Nation Thailand also reports that event organisers should avoid catering or hosting long meals.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Crime

25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party

Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By

25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ wawa_manika

At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.

Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.

Investigators are still gathering evidence before issuing the summonses and arrest warrants for the 25 people suspected of being linked to the model’s death, according to the deputy metropolitan police commissioner Jiraphat Phoomjit. He adds that they will also be charged with violating the Emergency Decree.

Many so-called “pretties” work as hostesses at parties that often involve alcohol, drugs and sex work. Some work at promotional events like auto shows. One pretty who spoke to Thai media last month, said that the parties are even categorised depending if drugs or sex are involved, or if the job is just entertainment.

Abuse and danger of the Thai model entertainment industry was brought to light back in 2019 when another model was found dead in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. 25 year old Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpipha died from “extreme alcohol intoxication,” according to an autopsy report. 6 people were found guilty for involvement in her death.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism4 weeks ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism4 weeks ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending