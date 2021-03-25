800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine to go to 22 provinces next month | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine to go to 22 provinces next month
The Thai government will send 800,000 doses of China’s Covid-19 vaccine to 22 selected provinces from next month. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Sinovac jab will be distributed to provinces that fall into 3 groups.
The first group consists of 6 provinces that have experienced a resurgence of the virus or where clusters of infections have been reported. They are the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan, as well as the northern province of Tak (specifically, the city of Mae Sot, which borders Myanmar).
The second group consists of 8 provinces considered popular tourist destinations. They are being prioritised for supplies of the vaccine in an attempt to revive their economies, which have been decimated by a lack of foreign tourists. The 8 provinces are Chon Buri, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani (specifically, the island of Samui).
The third group consists of 8 provinces that border neighbouring countries. They are Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Chiang Rai, Mukdahan, Narathiwat, Ranong, Nong Khai, and Chanthaburi. It’s hoped the vaccine will help revive the local economy in each province.
Meanwhile, according to the Bangkok Post report, deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has been given his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital. It’s understood Prawit, who suffers from a number of underlying conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, was vaccinated by his doctor on March 21. It’s reported he experienced no side-effects from the vaccine.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of his cabinet were inoculated on March 16, prior to a cabinet meeting. An unnamed source says Prawit did not join them for the vaccination, most likely due to his age and underlying conditions. The deputy PM is 75 year old.
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and his deputy, Sathit Pitutecha, were both given their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine on March 23. They, along with other members of the Health Ministry, received their first doses of the Chinese jab on February 28. Having now received the second dose, Anutin and Sathit are among the first people in the country to receive the online Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Public Health Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
69 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,381 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,346 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths. Most of the cases were found in Bangkok, according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“This is the first time that the number of cases found in Bangkok are higher than the number of cases found in Samut Sakhon province. To put that in numbers, in Samut Sakhon, we have 9 cases recorded for today while in Bangkok it was 43.”
The Covid-19 situation is stable in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections, Natapanu says, crediting the strict disease control measures for containing the virus.
Out of the 69 cases reported today, 44 were local transmissions in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Tak and Pathum Thani. 17 were reported in active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani. The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 401 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of infections linked to immigrant detention centres in Bangkok. Since March 11, a total of 393 people at the detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
400 illegal migrants test positive for Covid-19- UPDATE
Earlier today, Thailand authorities announced that almost 300 allegedly illegal migrants tested positive for Covid-19, and now, that number has raised to almost 400. The migrants are being housed in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district awaiting to be transferred to a field hospital, with authorities saying the situation is “under control.”
Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Tuesday that 297 migrants tested positive for the virus, but then that number was raised to 393. 370 men and 23 women had tested positive for the virus in the Immigration Bureau’s detention facility, after being placed in crowded conditions. The facility currently has 490 people detained, in which the number of cases may rise as more people are tested.
Sompong says the infected people were isolated with some being treated at a field hospital in the Royal Thai Police Sports Club in Bangkok.
“The Immigration Bureau deployed police to guard the field hospital around the clock and disease-control measures of the Public Health Ministry are strictly implemented to prevent a spread.”
Now, the bureau’s detention facilities in Bangkok have stopped accepting new detainees, and instead, sending them to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or only displayed minor symptoms.
According to the Department of Disease Control, the Covid-19 virus reared its ugly head at the detention facility in Bang Khen on March 11, with 9 people testing positive. Then, on March 13, 52 more tested positive. The original group that infected the facility were transferred from a facility in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in the deep south of Thailand.
40 of the 52 who tested positive on March 13 were reportedly in close contact with the original group from Sungai Kolok. On March 15 and 16 other detainees who were in close contact with the original group began testing positive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
CCSA Update: 401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, most at an immigration detention centre
401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most of the cases were at an immigration detention centre in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district
Thailand now has 1,419 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,277 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths.
A 75 year old Thai man in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of heart valve regurgitation, high blood pressure and Alzheimer’s disease. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14 and died 5 days later.
Out of the 401 new Covid-19 cases, 337 were detected through active case finding, including 318 cases at the Bang Khen immigrant detention centre. 46 cases were local transmissions and 18 were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
