Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

Police intervened to prevent a Danish boxer from jumping off the roof of an accommodation building in the Kata area of Phuket on Saturday, October 18.

Several local media outlets shared pictures and videos of the foreign man, later identified as a Danish national. The man was seen on the roof of a building in Soi Green Drinking Water, Kata, appearing to be in a distressed and unstable state.

According to a video shared on the Phuket Times Facebook page, the man was seen climbing out from the balcony on the top floor of a low-rise condominium before walking along the roof.

The foreign man reportedly threatened to jump off. He was seen walking, running, and lying on the roof while ignoring the police officers’ pleas for him to come down.

It was reported that the Danish man was a boxer who trained at a boxing gym in the province. During the incident, he was wearing a boxing shirt with the words “Fairtex 17” printed on the back.

The foreigner eventually agreed to come down from the roof but continued behaving erratically. Towards the end of the video, police officers were seen approaching the Danish man and successfully restraining him. He was tied to a rescue stretcher to prevent him from escaping while being transported to a hospital.

Some news outlets reported that the man was under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances, though police have not officially confirmed this information.

In a similar incident last month, another foreign man caused chaos and injured a Thai traffic police officer in Patong. The man was found walking naked along a road, prompting officers to intervene.

During the arrest, the foreigner resisted and strangled a police officer while being transported on a police motorcycle. Witnesses and other officers eventually subdued him using handcuffs. It remains unclear whether the naked foreigner faced any legal consequences for his actions.