Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

Victim warns, 'be cautious when helping strangers' after unexpected attack

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
351 2 minutes read
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai woman offered clothes to a naked woman walking along a road in Chon Buri, but ended up being attacked by the au naturel stranger. Investigating officers later discovered the woman had mentally health issues.

The victim, 56 year old Potjana, shared CCTV footage of the incident yesterday, June 10, with the media to warn others to exercise caution when helping strangers. Although she sustained only minor injuries, she was left shaken by the experience.

In the footage, the naked woman is seen shouting at Potjana before violently pulling her hair. She then repeatedly struck Potjana until another woman intervened and managed to stop the assault.

Potjana explained that her niece had informed her about the naked woman walking through their community and heading towards their home. Concerned for the woman’s safety, Potjana prepared some clothes and waited for her to arrive.

Related Articles

She invited the woman into her home, spoke to her calmly to ease her distress, and then helped her get dressed. Potjana noticed the woman was carrying a bag, inside which she found a phone number for the woman’s mother.

Naked woman attacks helper
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

She contacted the mother, who came to collect her daughter. Believing the situation had been resolved, Potjana was relieved and thought the matter had ended positively.

However, the woman later returned to Potjana’s home and launched a violent attack, as captured on CCTV. Potjana suffered a blow to the head and a stomach injury requiring stitches.

Her daughter-in-law intervened and called the police. In the meantime, Potjana had to remain hidden inside her house to avoid further harm until officers arrived.

Thai woman attacked by naked woman after offering help
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

Potjana is now urging others with kind and compassionate hearts to learn from her experience. She said that while helping others is important, one’s own safety should always come first.

She considers herself fortunate that the attacker was unarmed and that her injuries were not more serious.

A similar incident occurred in Chon Buri in May, when two naked men appeared near schools and important government buildings at around the same time.

Thai woman issues a warning after unexpected attack by naked woman she helped
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

The first man was a Thai national who was known to wander the area, making a living from donations of food and money. The other man was a Russian national who escaped from a hospital and stripped naked.

Although no threats were reported against residents, people urged the relevant government department to take action to ensure the safety of both locals and tourists, particularly those with mental health issues.

Latest Thailand News
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

7 minutes ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

19 minutes ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

31 minutes ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

50 minutes ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

2 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

2 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

2 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

3 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

3 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

3 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

3 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

3 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Thailand News

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

3 hours ago
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal Crime News

Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

4 hours ago
Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier Pattaya News

Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier

4 hours ago
Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal Phuket News

Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal

4 hours ago
Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim Thailand News

Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim

4 hours ago
High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting Pattaya News

High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting

4 hours ago
Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain

4 hours ago
Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids Pattaya News

Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids

5 hours ago
Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl Pattaya News

Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl

20 hours ago
Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute Thailand News

Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute

20 hours ago
Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale Thailand News

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
351 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

20 hours ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

21 hours ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

22 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

24 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x