Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

A Thai woman offered clothes to a naked woman walking along a road in Chon Buri, but ended up being attacked by the au naturel stranger. Investigating officers later discovered the woman had mentally health issues.

The victim, 56 year old Potjana, shared CCTV footage of the incident yesterday, June 10, with the media to warn others to exercise caution when helping strangers. Although she sustained only minor injuries, she was left shaken by the experience.

In the footage, the naked woman is seen shouting at Potjana before violently pulling her hair. She then repeatedly struck Potjana until another woman intervened and managed to stop the assault.

Potjana explained that her niece had informed her about the naked woman walking through their community and heading towards their home. Concerned for the woman’s safety, Potjana prepared some clothes and waited for her to arrive.

She invited the woman into her home, spoke to her calmly to ease her distress, and then helped her get dressed. Potjana noticed the woman was carrying a bag, inside which she found a phone number for the woman’s mother.

She contacted the mother, who came to collect her daughter. Believing the situation had been resolved, Potjana was relieved and thought the matter had ended positively.

However, the woman later returned to Potjana’s home and launched a violent attack, as captured on CCTV. Potjana suffered a blow to the head and a stomach injury requiring stitches.

Her daughter-in-law intervened and called the police. In the meantime, Potjana had to remain hidden inside her house to avoid further harm until officers arrived.

Potjana is now urging others with kind and compassionate hearts to learn from her experience. She said that while helping others is important, one’s own safety should always come first.

She considers herself fortunate that the attacker was unarmed and that her injuries were not more serious.

A similar incident occurred in Chon Buri in May, when two naked men appeared near schools and important government buildings at around the same time.

The first man was a Thai national who was known to wander the area, making a living from donations of food and money. The other man was a Russian national who escaped from a hospital and stripped naked.

Although no threats were reported against residents, people urged the relevant government department to take action to ensure the safety of both locals and tourists, particularly those with mental health issues.