Tragic collision on Highway 1086 leaves woman dead, son injured
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision between a motorcycle and a truck carrying a prefabricated house resulted in a tragic accident that left one woman dead and her son critically injured.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 9, on Highway 1086 (Phitsanulok-Wat Bot Road) in front of a noodle shop in Mueang district, Phitsanulok province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Prasong Sanoem-im, deputy inspector of Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station, received the report and arrived at the scene with rescue personnel from the Phitsanulok Rescue Association.

At the scene, three trucks carrying prefabricated houses were parked along the road. The last vehicle, a white Isuzu with Nonthaburi registration, showed significant damage at the rear.

Nearby was a grey Honda Wave 125i motorcycle, which was heavily damaged at the front. The severely injured rider, 30 year old Siwika from Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok, was found unconscious with severe abdominal injuries and a broken left arm. Despite rescue efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

The woman’s 12 year old son, referred to as A, also sustained head and abdominal injuries and was taken to Buddhachinaraj Hospital for close monitoring. To prevent distress, he has not yet been informed of his mother’s passing.

The victim’s mother and relatives arrived at the scene and were visibly devastated upon learning the news. They revealed that Siwika had travelled to Phitsanulok City with her son earlier in the day to visit a sick relative and was returning home to Nong Tom Market, Phrom Phiram district, to sell goods when the accident occurred.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Sumit, a 30 year old driver of one of the trucks, stated that he and his team had travelled from Pathum Thani province to deliver the prefabricated houses to local customers.

While parked to eat noodles, Siwika’s motorcycle reportedly collided with team member 31 year old Kritsada, who was walking along the road, causing her to lose control and crash into the truck with a loud impact. Witnesses immediately assisted and called the police.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation and will invite witnesses to provide further statements at the Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station to ensure a complete legal process. The deceased’s body has been released to relatives for religious rites.

Highway 1086, now expanded to a four-lane road, is known for frequent accidents. On the night of June 8, another motorcycle crash at a roadside coffee shop resulted in two fatalities, occurring just over 1 kilometre from the latest accident site, reported KhaoSod.

