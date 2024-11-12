Suvarnabhumi Airport to offer early check-in by February

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Suvarnabhumi International Airport is set to introduce an early check-in service, allowing passengers to complete their check-in process up to 24 hours before departure. This initiative, announced on the Transport Ministry’s social media platform, is aimed at enhancing traveller convenience and reducing congestion at Thailand’s primary international gateway.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) President Kerati Kijmanawat indicated that the service is anticipated to launch by February. Alongside this, plans include the establishment of a children’s playground, also targeted for completion by February, and an increase in non-commercial space within the airport terminal by the end of next year, said Kerati.

“The introduction of these services is part of a broader strategy to elevate Suvarnabhumi Airport into the top 20 best airports worldwide within the next five years.”

Currently, Suvarnabhumi ranks 58th globally according to Skytrax and holds the third position in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Singapore’s Changi and Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airports.

Kerati highlighted in September that deficiencies in facilities are a significant factor in Suvarnabhumi’s ranking, as it lags behind competitors like those in Singapore and Tokyo. Addressing these issues is crucial for improving the airport’s standing and passenger experience.

Plans are underway to significantly boost the airport’s capacity to handle 150 million passengers annually within five years. This expansion will involve not only enlarging the existing terminal but also constructing a new one to accommodate the growing number of travellers. Presently, the airport manages nearly 60 million passengers each year, necessitating these developments to meet future demands.

Suvarnabhumi’s strategic enhancements aim to position it as a leading airport in the region and globally, reflecting Thailand’s commitment to improving its aviation infrastructure and services, reported Bangkok Post.

