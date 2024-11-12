Suvarnabhumi Airport to offer early check-in by February

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:24, 12 November 2024| Updated: 16:24, 12 November 2024
200 1 minute read
Suvarnabhumi Airport to offer early check-in by February
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Suvarnabhumi International Airport is set to introduce an early check-in service, allowing passengers to complete their check-in process up to 24 hours before departure. This initiative, announced on the Transport Ministry’s social media platform, is aimed at enhancing traveller convenience and reducing congestion at Thailand’s primary international gateway.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) President Kerati Kijmanawat indicated that the service is anticipated to launch by February. Alongside this, plans include the establishment of a children’s playground, also targeted for completion by February, and an increase in non-commercial space within the airport terminal by the end of next year, said Kerati.

Advertisements

“The introduction of these services is part of a broader strategy to elevate Suvarnabhumi Airport into the top 20 best airports worldwide within the next five years.”

Currently, Suvarnabhumi ranks 58th globally according to Skytrax and holds the third position in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Singapore’s Changi and Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airports.

Related news

Kerati highlighted in September that deficiencies in facilities are a significant factor in Suvarnabhumi’s ranking, as it lags behind competitors like those in Singapore and Tokyo. Addressing these issues is crucial for improving the airport’s standing and passenger experience.

Plans are underway to significantly boost the airport’s capacity to handle 150 million passengers annually within five years. This expansion will involve not only enlarging the existing terminal but also constructing a new one to accommodate the growing number of travellers. Presently, the airport manages nearly 60 million passengers each year, necessitating these developments to meet future demands.

Suvarnabhumi’s strategic enhancements aim to position it as a leading airport in the region and globally, reflecting Thailand’s commitment to improving its aviation infrastructure and services, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

In related news, Suvarnabhumi Airport issued a strong warning to the public, urging them to avoid flying lanterns or balloons, setting off fireworks, or using lasers in the vicinity of the airport on November 15 during the Loy Krathong festival.

Aviation NewsBusiness NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai Cabinet approves 15 billion baht loan for small businesses

Thai Cabinet approves 15 billion baht loan for small businesses

Published: 17:40, 12 November 2024
Female student falls from Nakhon Ratchasima school&#8217;s 7th floor

Female student falls from Nakhon Ratchasima school’s 7th floor

Published: 17:34, 12 November 2024
Drunk foreigner shocks Phuket woman by entering her unlocked car

Drunk foreigner shocks Phuket woman by entering her unlocked car

Published: 17:28, 12 November 2024
Phuket council election set for February 1 next year

Phuket council election set for February 1 next year

Published: 17:21, 12 November 2024
Check Also
Close