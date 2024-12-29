Phuket teacher investigated for alleged molestation of students

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongthub

A teacher from an elementary school in Phuket is currently under investigation following allegations of molestation made by the parents of two young students. These serious claims have prompted police to look into the matter, raising concerns about the safety of children at the institution.

Deputy Chief of Investigations at Phuket City Police Station, Pawiinuch Kongsut, shared details of the case, noting that the first complaint was filed on December 27 by parents of an eight year old girl. According to the report, the young girl confided in her parents about an incident earlier that day, where a male social studies teacher allegedly kissed her on the cheek and touched her stomach inappropriately.

Advertisements

The girl revealed that this was not an isolated event and that similar incidents had been occurring over a while, affecting not only her but also several of her friends. This alarming disclosure prompted the parents to seek help from the police.

Later on the same day, another set of parents came forward with a similar complaint involving their eight year old daughter. They recounted a disturbingly similar experience, where the same teacher allegedly kissed their daughter on the cheek and inappropriately touched her stomach and breast areas.

“We are deeply concerned that such inappropriate behaviour has been ongoing and could potentially continue if no action is taken,” expressed the parents in their statements to the police.

Despite the lack of physical evidence beyond the testimonies of the young girls, the parents remain hopeful that their joint complaints will encourage a thorough investigation into the teacher’s conduct, reported The Phuket News.

Police have not disclosed the name of the school or the identities of those involved, maintaining confidentiality as the investigation unfolds.

Advertisements

In related news, Pattaya City is in uproar as furious parents of a 12 year old boy from Pattaya City School 2 claim their son was assaulted by his physical education (PE) teacher in a brutal attack that has sparked outrage and calls for immediate action.