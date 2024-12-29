Phuket teacher investigated for alleged molestation of students

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:27, 29 December 2024| Updated: 13:27, 29 December 2024
506 1 minute read
Phuket teacher investigated for alleged molestation of students
Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongthub

A teacher from an elementary school in Phuket is currently under investigation following allegations of molestation made by the parents of two young students. These serious claims have prompted police to look into the matter, raising concerns about the safety of children at the institution.

Deputy Chief of Investigations at Phuket City Police Station, Pawiinuch Kongsut, shared details of the case, noting that the first complaint was filed on December 27 by parents of an eight year old girl. According to the report, the young girl confided in her parents about an incident earlier that day, where a male social studies teacher allegedly kissed her on the cheek and touched her stomach inappropriately.

Advertisements

The girl revealed that this was not an isolated event and that similar incidents had been occurring over a while, affecting not only her but also several of her friends. This alarming disclosure prompted the parents to seek help from the police.

Later on the same day, another set of parents came forward with a similar complaint involving their eight year old daughter. They recounted a disturbingly similar experience, where the same teacher allegedly kissed their daughter on the cheek and inappropriately touched her stomach and breast areas.

Related news

“We are deeply concerned that such inappropriate behaviour has been ongoing and could potentially continue if no action is taken,” expressed the parents in their statements to the police.

Despite the lack of physical evidence beyond the testimonies of the young girls, the parents remain hopeful that their joint complaints will encourage a thorough investigation into the teacher’s conduct, reported The Phuket News.

Police have not disclosed the name of the school or the identities of those involved, maintaining confidentiality as the investigation unfolds.

Advertisements

In related news, Pattaya City is in uproar as furious parents of a 12 year old boy from Pattaya City School 2 claim their son was assaulted by his physical education (PE) teacher in a brutal attack that has sparked outrage and calls for immediate action.

Latest Thailand News
Fire at Lopburi hospital ICU leads to 81 patient evacuation Thailand News

Fire at Lopburi hospital ICU leads to 81 patient evacuation

8 hours ago
Phuket teacher investigated for alleged molestation of students Crime News

Phuket teacher investigated for alleged molestation of students

9 hours ago
Japanese man killed in Pattaya stabbing after intervening in dispute Crime News

Japanese man killed in Pattaya stabbing after intervening in dispute

9 hours ago
Tourist boat capsizes off Koh Phangan, Korean national missing Thailand News

Tourist boat capsizes off Koh Phangan, Korean national missing

10 hours ago
Police investigate call centre gang at Thai-Cambodian border Crime News

Police investigate call centre gang at Thai-Cambodian border

10 hours ago
Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year&#8217;s knife attack Crime News

Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year’s knife attack

11 hours ago
Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project Phuket News

Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project

11 hours ago
Khao Kheow Zoo to expand with new Hippo Village project Thailand News

Khao Kheow Zoo to expand with new Hippo Village project

11 hours ago
Drink-driving cases drop in 2025 New Year campaign Thailand News

Drink-driving cases drop in 2025 New Year campaign

11 hours ago
Pattaya bust dismantles South Korean online gambling network Crime News

Pattaya bust dismantles South Korean online gambling network

12 hours ago
Bangkok airports offer free parking for new year travellers Thailand News

Bangkok airports offer free parking for new year travellers

12 hours ago
Heavy rain and temperature drop predicted across Thailand Thailand News

Heavy rain and temperature drop predicted across Thailand

12 hours ago
Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Surat Thani, Koh Phangan hit hard (video) Thailand News

Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Surat Thani, Koh Phangan hit hard (video)

13 hours ago
Firework chaos in Pattaya as foreign man causes injuries and damage Crime News

Firework chaos in Pattaya as foreign man causes injuries and damage

13 hours ago
Lucky escape: Lives and gold spared in Lopburi house fire Central Thailand News

Lucky escape: Lives and gold spared in Lopburi house fire

1 day ago
Police pickup truck crashes into lamppost in Cha-Am Central Thailand News

Police pickup truck crashes into lamppost in Cha-Am

1 day ago
New damselfly species discovered in Thai wildlife sanctuary Environment News

New damselfly species discovered in Thai wildlife sanctuary

1 day ago
Elderly Thai singer impersonator battles cancer and poverty Eastern Thailand News

Elderly Thai singer impersonator battles cancer and poverty

1 day ago
Gridlock crisis: Phuket&#8217;s billion-baht boom sparks urgent action Phuket News

Gridlock crisis: Phuket’s billion-baht boom sparks urgent action

1 day ago
Thai police to manage new year traffic with drones Bangkok News

Thai police to manage new year traffic with drones

1 day ago
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Chon Buri, police search for suspect Crime News

Motorcyclist fatally shot in Chon Buri, police search for suspect

1 day ago
Electric car smashes into sugarcane truck in Khon Kaen Crime News

Electric car smashes into sugarcane truck in Khon Kaen

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach embroiled in land encroachment dispute Crime News

Phuket’s Freedom Beach embroiled in land encroachment dispute

1 day ago
Chinese call centre scam: Bangkok police arrest 4 more men Bangkok News

Chinese call centre scam: Bangkok police arrest 4 more men

1 day ago
Foreign motorcyclist&#8217;s ill-judged turn in Pattaya leaves 3 injured Crime News

Foreign motorcyclist’s ill-judged turn in Pattaya leaves 3 injured

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year&#8217;s knife attack

Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year’s knife attack

Published: 11:27, 29 December 2024
Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project

Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project

Published: 11:13, 29 December 2024
Pattaya bust dismantles South Korean online gambling network

Pattaya bust dismantles South Korean online gambling network

Published: 10:25, 29 December 2024
Firework chaos in Pattaya as foreign man causes injuries and damage

Firework chaos in Pattaya as foreign man causes injuries and damage

Published: 09:13, 29 December 2024