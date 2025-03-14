Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears


Thailand’s ambitious goal of attracting 39 million foreign visitors this year is under threat, with industry experts warning that stiff competition and safety concerns could derail the plan.

According to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (TTAA), the country is likely to welcome a maximum of 37 million foreign arrivals in 2025, still an improvement from last year’s 35.54 million. However, ATTA President Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn warned that “several negative factors” are holding Thailand back.

He pointed to fierce competition from Japan, China, and Vietnam, which are aggressively marketing their tourism sectors to lure international travellers.

“Japan overtook Thailand in Chinese arrivals last year, attracting 6.98 million visitors compared to Thailand’s 6.7 million.”

TTAA predicts Chinese arrivals will reach 7 million this year—far below the record 11.13 million in 2019, before the pandemic. Sisdivachr warned that the country might never see 10 million Chinese visitors annually again, citing growing safety concerns.

Reports of Chinese nationals being kidnapped in Thailand and trafficked to scam operations in neighbouring countries have dented confidence.

Additionally, China’s economic slowdown, a potential trade war, and the government’s push for domestic tourism have further weakened outbound travel to Thailand.

In February, Chinese arrivals plummeted to 371,542, the lowest in 15 months and a staggering 44.9% drop year-on-year.

Sisdivachr urged the Thai government to prioritise restoring confidence in safety and security.

“Law enforcement must be clear and consistent to ensure a smooth experience for all foreign travellers.”

He also called for a concrete strategy to integrate and drive the tourism sector forward.

“It is not enough to just announce campaigns or talk about plans—there must be a clear operational strategy. This is essential to make tourism a real engine for generating income for Thailand’s economy.”

As Thailand battles regional competition and shifting travel trends, experts warn that without decisive action, the country’s tourism sector may struggle to regain its pre-pandemic dominance, reported The Nation.





