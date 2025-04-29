Luxury durian afternoon tea launched to boost Thai tourism

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Durian lovers, rejoice! Thailand’s King of Fruits is getting a five-star makeover.

To boost gastronomy tourism, Thailand is promoting its premium Mon Thong durian with an exclusive Durian Decadent Afternoon Tea campaign, aiming to create unforgettable travel experiences for modern, experience-seeking tourists.

Launched during the summer High Season, this campaign highlights innovative culinary experiences featuring Thailand’s prized Mon Thong durian, showcased in luxurious afternoon tea sets at top hotels.

It’s part of a broader strategy to enhance Thailand’s soft power by blending traditional flavours with contemporary international hospitality, targeting both domestic and global travellers keen for something unique.

Sammy Carolus, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, explained the stratergy.

“Modern travellers are not just looking for a place to stay, but also seeking unique, story-filled experiences, especially Millennials and Gen Z who love sharing their adventures online.”

He added that the durian afternoon tea sets combine “Thainess” and “internationality,” offering a fresh, luxurious take on the beloved fruit.

Hyatt Regency’s Premium Mon Thong Durian Afternoon Tea Set includes seven decadent desserts, such as Durian Scones with Pineapple Jam, Durian Cheese Tart, and Durian Sticky Rice, alongside savoury treats like Durian Cheese Spring Rolls and Pomelo Crackers.

Guests can enjoy these delights with a selection of herbal drinks, premium teas, coffees, and even Durian Gelato paired with mangosteen to balance the richness.

Luxury durian afternoon tea launched to boost Thai tourism | News by Thaiger

The timing couldn’t be better. Thailand’s hotel and tourism sectors are bouncing back strongly, with hotel revenues projected to reach 900-960 billion baht in 2024 and 2025, and tourist arrivals nearing 88% of pre-pandemic levels.

Gastronomy tourism is booming worldwide, and Thailand, famed for its rich culinary culture, is becoming a must-visit destination for foodies.

According to Credence Research, Thailand’s gastronomy tourism market is expected to grow from US$32.5 billion (around 1.085 trillion baht) last year to US$80.7 billion by 2032.

Luxury durian afternoon tea launched to boost Thai tourism | News by Thaiger

Meanwhile, Thailand dominates the global fresh durian market, accounting for over 93% of international trade, though competition from Malaysia and Vietnam is rising.

Campaigns like this, blending culture, food, and tourism, are seen as key strategies for maintaining Thailand’s edge, reported ข่าวเด็ด.

The Durian Decadent Afternoon Tea will be available at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit until May 31.

