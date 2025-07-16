Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

A Thai man sustained facial injuries after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup in the Isaan province of Buriram, with a durian fruit on the truck believed to be responsible for his wounds.

Buriram Provincial Police officers were alerted to the accident at approximately 5pm yesterday, July 15. Police subsequently attended the scene near the Nong Muang Intersection, accompanied by rescuers from the Sawang Janya Dham Foundation.

According to the police report, the black Honda Wave motorcycle was damaged and overturned behind the silver Toyota pickup. The pickup also sustained damage to its rear. A bloodstained bag of a durian was discovered on the truck.

The motorcyclist, 48 year old Somchai, was found sitting, leaning against a tree at the roadside. He had bloody wounds on his face, appeared exhausted, and was under the influence of alcohol.

Somchai admitted to the police that he consumed alcohol with his colleagues after work before riding his motorcycle home. He insisted he had not drunk but could not recall how he ended up crashing into the pickup.

Somchai also stated he did not know what caused his facial wounds. Rescuers then showed him the durian, that its bag and some spikes covered in blood, explaining his injuries.

Rescuers suspect that the impact from the collision caused Somchai’s body to be thrown forward onto the truck, resulting in his face hitting the durian.

The pickup driver, Narawan Suksaensuk, informed police that she was driving home and stopped to buy the durian for her child. She placed it in the back of the vehicle to prevent its odour from entering the cabin. She heard the crash at the rear of her vehicle and stopped to investigate the incident.

Narawan stated that she was unsure whether she would discard the durian, believing her child would no longer want to eat it due to the bloody spikes.