Thailand once made huge strides in improving children’s nutrition but now a new health crisis is growing — and it’s expanding waistlines.

UNICEF Thailand has launched a powerful new campaign called Kin Rai Dee (What’s Good to Eat) in response to rising childhood obesity rates and stagnant progress on tackling undernutrition in parts of the country, particularly the southern border provinces, where 1 in 5 children are still affected by stunting.

Targeting Gen Z (aged 13–24) and parents of young children, the campaign aims to reverse poor eating habits and raise awareness about the dangers of diets high in fat, sugar, and sodium. It comes amid worrying data that shows childhood overweight and obesity rates in Thailand have more than doubled in the past 25 years, rising from 6-13% among children aged 6-14, and reaching 14% among teenagers aged 15-18.

“If current trends continue, over 60% of children in Thailand will be overweight or obese by 2035,” warned UNICEF, citing figures from the World Obesity Federation.

This growing epidemic dramatically increases the risk of future health problems, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

UNICEF sounds alarm on Thailand’s rising child obesity | News by Thaiger

UNICEF sounds alarm on Thailand’s rising child obesity | News by Thaiger

While many young people continue to choose convenience and taste over nutrition, with instant noodles, sugary drinks, and processed snacks dominating diets, UNICEF hopes Kin Rai Dee will spark a major shift.

“Good nutrition isn’t just about benefiting children and young people today, it’s an investment in a healthier and more prosperous future for Thailand,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “It’s time to move from ‘what should we eat?’ to ‘what’s good to eat?’”

UNICEF sounds alarm on Thailand’s rising child obesity | News by Thaiger

The campaign launches with a gripping 90-second short film exposing the hidden health risks of common junk foods, along with an interactive online quiz offering personalised tips to start eating healthier.

Social media will be central to the campaign, running now until September, and will feature expert-backed advice, influencer-driven content, and fun challenges designed to make healthy choices feel easy and exciting, reported The Nation.

UNICEF sounds alarm on Thailand’s rising child obesity | News by Thaiger

UNICEF has teamed up with a host of celebrities and influencers, including Peck Palitchoke, Noodi Vanessa Race, and Paula Taylor, to engage and inspire a new generation of health-conscious Thais.

Because when it comes to Thailand’s future, what kids are eating today could shape the country for decades to come.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

