Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China

Thailand aims to enhance durian exports to China, its largest market, with the Commerce Ministry urging Chinese officials to ease chemical screening procedures for Thai durians.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met with Wu Zhiwu, Consul-General of China, and Zhang Xiaoxiao, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Office, in a bid to facilitate this process.

During the meeting, Pichai presented monthong durians, a variety favoured by Chinese consumers. The consul-general also expressed his appreciation of Thai durian exports, meanwhile, the ministry expressed a desire to see continued growth in durian imports to China.

Pichai has been in ongoing discussions with Wu to speed up durian exports, requesting a relaxation of stringent chemical contamination checks and a faster customs procedure. Additional resources may be allocated for screening at border checkpoints, particularly during peak durian season.

Chinese officials have suggested the ministry oversee brokers who purchase durians for export. Brokers known for consistently providing chemical-free durians might face only random quality checks instead of comprehensive inspections. This guidance will be communicated to the Department of Agriculture.

Furthermore, the Department of International Trade Promotion has launched an initiative to boost online durian sales in China through social media and live-streaming platforms, with support from online influencers.

The campaign seeks to reinforce consumer trust in Thai durians by emphasising their unique taste and quality. Last year, China accounted for 97.4% of Thailand’s total durian exports, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, amidst a newly imposed 36% tariff on Thai exports by the United States, the Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has pledged to increase imports of US energy, aircraft, and agricultural products as a countermeasure.

This response follows criticism regarding the government’s initial reaction to the tariff increase. PM Paetongtarn stated that the US tariff places Thailand in a position similar to many other nations that are now considering retaliatory actions.