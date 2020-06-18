Sections: BangkokCrime

Illegal online gun dealer nabbed in Nonthaburi

Police in Nonthaburi province, on the northern outskirts of Bangkok, arrested a man this morning for selling guns illegally online, and seized 2 firearms found in his possession. Crime Suppression Division police raided a townhouse at Piyawararom housing estate in Bang Bua Thong district, acting on a tip it was the hideout of a man already wanted on an arrest warrant for colluding in the illegal sale of homemade firearms.

The suspect, Prinya Iemlamai, was inside. He was arrested and 2 guns found in the house were seized as evidence. During interrogation, Prinya allegedly admitted to having sold guns via a Line chat group, but denied making them. Police claim they had information handmade guns were being sold illegally via a Line group with more than 1,000 members. Prinya was the main administrator of the group.

The CSD’s commander has instructed police and forensics officers to seek court warrants to search 31 premises in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sa Kaeo, Tak, Chon Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surat Thani – as part of their continuing investigation.

CSD police subsequently seized many firearms during raids on 14 premises across the country, according to the @csdthai CSD Facebook page.

SOURCE:

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Jack Burton
Tags: aresteddealergunsNonthaburiseller
8 hours ago

Recent News

ปิดฉาก 3 ปี! อาเล็ก-เต้ย กลัวฝ่ายหญิงถูกมองคบไฮโซตามแก๊งเพื่อน

ปิดฉาก 3 ปี! อาเล็ก-เต้ย กลัวฝ่ายหญิงถูกมองคบไฮโซตามแก๊งเพื่อน วันที่ 18 มิ.ย. พระเอกหนุ่มอย่าง อาเล็ก ธีรเดช ได้มาร่วมงานเปิดตัวแคมเปญ Made for Life...Made for…

4 hours ago

Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnoW-wreGzU Covid-19 update: 6 new cases, all detected in quarantine (June 18) Breaking a 3…

4 hours ago

Online marijuana dealer arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Authorities in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat have arrested a young man whose…

4 hours ago

ป็อก-บรูโน่ลง ? คาดการณ์ 11 ตัวจริง แมนยู เกมบุกเยือน สเปอร์ส คืนนี้

ปีศาจแดง แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด เตรียมกลับมาลงสนามในศึกฟุตบอล พรีเมียร์ลีก อังกฤษ อีกครั้ง โดยมีโปรแกรมออกไปเยือน ไก่เดือยทอง ท็อตแน่ม ฮ็อตสเปอร์ส ในคืนวันศุกร์ที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา…

4 hours ago

ตรวจหวยลาว 18 มิถุนายน 2563 หวยลาว 18/6/63

ตรวจหวยลาว 18 มิถุนายน 2563 หวยลาว 18/6/63 ตรวจหวยลาว 18/6/63 หวยลาว 18 มิถุนายน 2563 หวยพัฒนา 18 มิถุนายน…

6 hours ago

Aussie woman arrested for shoplifting in Chiang Mai – VIDEO

Police in the northern province of Chiang Mai yesterday announced the arrest of a 38…

6 hours ago