High-speed chase in Bangkok: Suspect escapes after collisions (video)

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025
Picture courtesy of อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 Facebook

A man involved in a high-speed chase with police, which resulted in multiple collisions with civilian vehicles, managed to escape after abandoning his car.

Yesterday, February 12, a viral clip from the อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 page showed police surrounding a grey pickup truck reversing to evade capture on Pracharat Road, near Taopoon Market, before colliding with civilian vehicles.

On February 11 at 3.30pm, traffic police on duty on Bangkok–Nonthaburi Road spotted a pickup truck with the registration 3ฒญ 1134 Bangkok parked over a zebra crossing. The driver, identified as Zone from Laos, appeared intoxicated. When the police requested his driving licence and instructed him to park by the roadside to issue a ticket, Zone instead fled the scene.

The police pursued him towards Bang Son intersection. Upon reaching Bangkok-Nonthaburi Soi 34, Zone headed towards Taopoon intersection, where he attempted to escape by ramming into vehicles waiting at a red light.

He continued reversing at high speed, posing a danger to the public. The officers decided to shoot the vehicle’s front tyres twice, but Zone continued to flee, colliding with a police motorcycle at Taopoon intersection and another civilian car, before heading down Pracharat S2 Road and turning left at Prachachuen intersection towards Prachanukul intersection.

Three traffic police officers pursued him to Prachanukul but, due to the high speed and wrong-way driving, judged it too dangerous to continue the chase, opting instead to coordinate with patrol and investigative units to track him.

Police Colonel Srayut Mungruen stated that the vehicle had been seized, but the suspect remains at large. No illegal items were found in the vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect, identified as a Laotian national, is believed to have been under the influence of drugs, fearing arrest. A background check revealed no criminal record, and efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

