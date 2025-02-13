Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Pattaya cracks down on homelessness amid public safety concerns
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya is stepping up efforts to tackle homelessness and improve public safety along Sukhumvit Road and the beach, responding to growing concerns about crime and disorder.

Local officials are rolling out new measures to clean up the streets, provide support for the homeless, and clamp down on illegal activities.

Residents have voiced strong opinions on the issue, with many calling for a balance between assistance and stricter enforcement.

“People who work hard want a clean and respectable city. These individuals should be given proper housing and activities to participate in. If they refuse, they should remain in designated areas.”

Concerns over safety remain high, with reports of some homeless individuals carrying knives or engaging in suspicious behaviour.

“It’s dangerous when people roam around with weapons. We need to keep the city secure.”

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Suggestions have emerged for creating designated spaces where the homeless can grow food or raise small animals, reducing reliance on public funds. Some also argue for stricter measures against those involved in drugs or illegal activities.

With increasing pressure from the community, police are urged to conduct regular patrols and ensure public areas remain safe for both locals and tourists, reported Pattaya Mail.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In similar news, frustrated Pattaya residents finally saw action as police raided a notorious drug hotspot in Soi Bongkot, following complaints about homeless drug users setting fires and endangering nearby homes.

Led by Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, officers launched the operation on February 6 after growing concerns from locals. Reports indicated that drug users were regularly igniting trash piles, creating a serious fire hazard.

During the raid, officers identified several individuals suspected of drug use. Urine tests confirmed at least one person had taken illegal substances. The suspect admitted to drug use and was immediately taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

To crack down on the escalating drug problem, police expanded their efforts, conducting random searches in surrounding high-risk areas. Officers targeted suspicious individuals to prevent the sale and consumption of narcotics, aiming to restore safety and order to the community.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

