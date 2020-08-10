Bangkok
Former policeman smashes airport laptop after missing flight – VIDEO
An ex-police colonel in the Thai police force smashed a computer at Don Mueang Airport after missing his flight. But he may not face any legal action according to police. Apart from smashing the laptop into the departure desk, the man’s wife did most of the yelling, screaming and swearing amid hushed chuckles from the other people in the lounge area.
The unnamed former officer arrived with his wife at the departure gate desk just 4 minutes before the scheduled 6pm flight they were booked on. The video shows the man smashing a computer in anger. A local police commander noted that no one has been charged for the altercation so far.
“Depending on who owned the property that was damaged, the process of this case will be different. The extent of the damage was still under investigation.”
“Property destruction is an offense that can be settled. The company can choose not to continue to pursue it.”
The boarding time for the Bangkok-Khon Kaen flight was 5.20pm and the other passengers had long-since boarded the flight and the gate closed.
A police spokesman said that the former officer’s behaviour was completely unrelated to the current Thai police force. The former police colonel served at the Na Mon Police Station in Kalasin province before quitting in 2014 due to “personal reasons”, according to Thai media.
Watch the action at the Don Mueang departure gate HERE.
Bangkok
Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
A car has collided with a taxi before losing control and smashing through the front of a local 7Eleven convenience store in Bangkok. 5 people were injured as the car burst through the front of the store. The 7Eleven store is opposite the Phaholyothin Police Station in front of Ratchadapisek 44. When rescue teams responded they found a white Ford Everest with a Bangkok number plate. The front of the car ended up perched in front of the cashier counter. The sliding doorway, along with some display stands, were completely destroyed. The 34 year old driver was still in the car, […]
Crime
Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges
At yesterday’s hearing into the dropping of the Boss Yoovidhya ‘reckless driving causing death’ charge, the man who approved the dropping of the charges didn’t even bother turning up. A panel, headed by a former chairman of a constitution drafting body, Borwornsak Uwanno, summonsed Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk to give statements at the independent committee looking into what lead to the dropped charges. But was a no-show at the hearings. The deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General, Prayuth Phetkhun, along with a group of prosecutors involved in the case, attended yesterday’s hearing. The hearing lasted about 5 hours. […]
Crime
Bangkok casino shooter insists he acted alone: police
A man who confessed to killing a gunman, who had already shot dead 3 people at an illegal Bangkok gambling den on Monday night, insists he acted alone, police announced today. Authorities took 61 year old Phiphit Srisuwan, alias “Boy Baan Khrua” to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek his detention in connection with the fatal shooting in a building off Rama III Road. Officers opposed bail, saying he poses a flight risk or might interfere with evidence if released. Phiphit stands charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms, carrying a firearm in public and unlawful use of a […]
Toby Andrews
August 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm
A good example of a person who has had everything his own way as a policeman, and when things do not go his way acts like a spoilt brat.
Pity he was not still a police chief, he could have ordered the aircraft back on the ground.