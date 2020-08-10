Former policeman smashes airport laptop after missing flight – VIDEO

An ex-police colonel in the Thai police force smashed a computer at Don Mueang Airport after missing his flight. But he may not face any legal action according to police. Apart from smashing the laptop into the departure desk, the man’s wife did most of the yelling, screaming and swearing amid hushed chuckles from the other people in the lounge area.

The unnamed former officer arrived with his wife at the departure gate desk just 4 minutes before the scheduled 6pm flight they were booked on. The video shows the man smashing a computer in anger. A local police commander noted that no one has been charged for the altercation so far.

“Depending on who owned the property that was damaged, the process of this case will be different. The extent of the damage was still under investigation.”

“Property destruction is an offense that can be settled. The company can choose not to continue to pursue it.”

The boarding time for the Bangkok-Khon Kaen flight was 5.20pm and the other passengers had long-since boarded the flight and the gate closed.

A police spokesman said that the former officer’s behaviour was completely unrelated to the current Thai police force. The former police colonel served at the Na Mon Police Station in Kalasin province before quitting in 2014 due to “personal reasons”, according to Thai media.

Watch the action at the Don Mueang departure gate HERE.