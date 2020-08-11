Connect with us

Tourism

Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes

The Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Thai VietJet adds a BKK-Nakhon Si Thammarat flight to their schedule
    • follow us in feedly

Whilst much of the world waits to get back into Thailand, the local airlines are starting to flex their domestic muscles and add new routes.

Thai AirAsia is launching 2 new routes from Chiang Mai, starting yesterday, offering a one-way fare for as low as 790 baht on flights to Hua Hin, and Udon Thani in the northeast. The cheapie fares will only run until August 16, or when they’re booked out. The fares will cover travel from today up to March 26 next year.

Thai Air Asia is attempting to bump up its direct domestic travel from Chiang Mai that will avoid doing a stop-over in Bangkok for these new routes.

The new flight from Chiang Mai to the coastal town of Hua Hin is targeting Thais and expats living in the north who want a seaside break and couldn’t be bothered sitting in a bus for 24 hours.

The bi-weekly flights depart every Friday and Sunday which gives travellers at both ends of the route an excuse for weekend travel. Thai Air Asia are now servicing 30 domestic routes that started again in May when Thai-registered airlines restarted limited domestic services.

But the locally-based airlines are still not allowed to fly internationally, and, based on comments from the TAT, that may not happen until early 2021. A deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand said last Friday there was “no signs to show international tourism would reopen this year and even Chinese New Year in February 2021 was now in jeopardy… It is not a rosy picture.”

Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes | News by The Thaiger

 

Meanwhile Thai Vietjet has started a new service from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand’s Deep South.

The first flight landed over the weekend to a water salute welcome at Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport. Thai Vietjet’s latest service into southern Thailand operates daily but they’re hoping to ramp up to four flights a day in October.

A promotional fare of just 199 baht, excluding tax and fees, is on sale at www.vietjetair.com.

Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: TTRWeekly

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

AoT press charges against laptop-smashing former policeman – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

image

The Airports of Thailand have now lodged an official complaint about a former policeman with anger issues who, along with his foul-mouthed female partner, berated airline ground staff and smashed the company laptop after missing a flight last Saturday (video below). AoT are filing a lawsuit with Don Mueang police even after the man apologised and admitted he had been too late to board the flight. Speaking about the incident, Thai AirAsia says it was due to depart the flight at 6pm and arrive in Khon Kaen at 7.15pm, with passengers invited to board from 5.20pm. Staff repeatedly called for remaining […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Former policeman smashes airport laptop after missing flight – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image

An ex-police colonel in the Thai police force smashed a computer at Don Mueang Airport after missing his flight. But he may not face any legal action according to police. Apart from smashing the laptop into the departure desk, the man’s wife did most of the yelling, screaming and swearing amid hushed chuckles from the other people in the lounge area. The unnamed former officer arrived with his wife at the departure gate desk just 4 minutes before the scheduled 6pm flight they were booked on. The video shows the man smashing a computer in anger. A local police commander noted […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Welcome to 7-Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image

A car has collided with a taxi before losing control and smashing through the front of a local 7Eleven convenience store in Bangkok. 5 people were injured as the car burst through the front of the store. The 7Eleven store is opposite the Phaholyothin Police Station in front of Ratchadapisek 44. When rescue teams responded they found a white Ford Everest with a Bangkok number plate. The front of the car ended up perched in front of the cashier counter. The sliding doorway, along with some display stands, were completely destroyed. The 34 year old driver was still in the car, […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending