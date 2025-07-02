Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession

Longtime educator’s double life exposed in drug bust

Bright Choomanee 7 minutes ago Last Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession
Local officials, including district chief Rungreung Thimabut and Police Colonel Chaipol Kamnork, arrested a 44 year old teacher for taking drugs in Naklang district of Nong Bua Lamphu province.

The suspect, Suphaksak, who has been a contract teacher for 20 years, yesterday, July 1, confessed to using methamphetamines for the same duration.

Following the arrest, police searched Suphaksak’s residence in Kud Hae subdistrict, where they discovered 12 methamphetamine pills and two homemade firearms. Suphaksak was consequently taken into custody for legal proceedings.

The arrest follows a recent crackdown where six members of a local administrative organisation were detained for drug offences.

District chief Rungreung expressed shock at the teacher’s confession, highlighting the contradiction between his role as an educator and his involvement with drugs. He stressed the need for vigilance among government heads to prevent subordinates from engaging in illegal activities, emphasising that all involved parties will face strict consequences.

The district chief remarked on the challenges faced in the area, noting the recent arrest of a local administrative official and the need for continued monitoring.

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Chaipol explained that an informant had initially hesitated to cooperate with the police but eventually provided information leading to the arrest of seven people and the seizure of 10,000 methamphetamine pills.

Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

It was reported that Suphaksak, a local of Kud Hae, comes from a family with government ties, which may have contributed to the lack of earlier intervention. Despite previous complaints from parents regarding his behaviour, no decisive action was taken until the current district chief addressed the issue.

The local administration has now forwarded the arrest records and Suphaksak to Naklang police for further legal action, including charges related to the possession of illegal weapons. The district will also notify his employer to terminate his teaching contract due to disciplinary violations, reported KhaoSod.

Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession | News by Thaiger

Bright Choomanee 7 minutes ago Last Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
73 1 minute read

