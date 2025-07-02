Pattaya paint rage: Worker batters delivery lad over smudged lines

CCTV captures brutal attack on Pattaya rider over wet paint mishap

Bob Scott10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
A furious road worker launched a savage attack on a young delivery rider in Pattaya yesterday because he accidentally rode over freshly painted traffic lines.

The shocking assault happened at 6pm, yesterday, July 1 outside a convenience store on Soi Naklua 12, after 20 year old Phattharadanai Phimthong returned from a delivery run and was confronted by a man now identified as “Pat,” a 43 year old road marking contractor.

Phattharadanai, who works for a nearby convenience store, filed an official complaint with Police Lieutenant Colonel Aphichet Metheethamphorn at Bang Lamung Police Station, demanding charges be brought against his attacker.

“I didn’t argue or fight back,” the young rider said. “I know I made a mistake riding over the lines, but I didn’t see them and I was just trying to deliver water. Why didn’t he just talk to me?”

According to the victim, the drama began around midday when he was delivering multiple packs of drinking water and unknowingly rode over wet paint being laid down by a team of road workers near the store. He said he didn’t realise what had happened until later.

But when he returned from the drop-off, Pat was waiting.

CCTV footage, now in police hands, shows the moment Pat blocked the road with his body, forcing the rider to stop, before flying into a violent rage, punching Phattharadanai in the face, kneeing him in the chest, and then delivering a brutal kick to the head after he collapsed to the ground.

“I had blood pouring from my mouth,” the rider said. “Other workers had to pull him off me.”

Phattharadanai later went to Pattaya Hospital complaining of severe chest pain and headaches. He has vowed to pursue legal action “to the fullest extent” against his attacker.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station responded to the incident, collected statements, and are now using CCTV footage as key evidence in the case. Pat’s details have been recorded, and an investigation is under way.

So far, no arrest has been reported but the victim says he won’t rest until justice is served, Pattaya News reported.

“I’m just doing my job. I didn’t deserve to be beaten like that over a bit of paint.”

Bob Scott10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
