Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions

Massive haul recovered as investigation links suspect to drug network

Picture courtsy of Matichon

Police in Bangkok apprehended 45 year old man, believed to be a major drug distributor in the Thonburi area.

During the operation, police seized 600,000 methamphetamine pills, 4 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, and 56 kilogrammes of ketamine. The arrest of the man, Vasupol, also known as Boy, took place yesterday, June 25, at around 5pm.

Under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, as well as other senior police officials, a team from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led by Police Colonel Chotichuang Ratsamee, conducted the operation.

Police had been investigating smaller drug dealers in Bangkok, which led them to the larger network operating from Soi Chom Thong 3. This network was reportedly storing large quantities of drugs in vehicles for distribution to smaller dealers.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

The police monitored Vasupol’s activities and intercepted him as he arrived at the scene. Upon confrontation, Vasupol admitted that he possessed the keys to the vehicles used for drug storage at the parking lot.

The police then searched two vehicles, finding a significant stash of methamphetamine pills, ketamine, and crystal methamphetamine, reported KhaoSod.

Following the discovery, Vasupol was detained and the evidence was brought back to the Metropolitan Police Bureau 8 for processing. The police continue to investigate to uncover further locations where drugs might be hidden.

In similar news, the Crime Suppression Division has arrested a 34 year old former village head in Narathiwat province, suspected of being a central figure in a major drug trafficking network.

The arrest was made after police discovered he had contacted a subordinate about a drug shipment while already in custody.

On June 17, Police Major General Wichaya Sriprasertphap, along with Police Colonel Anusorn Thongsai, acting superintendent of the 6th Division, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kiattisak Boonthong, detained the suspect, Muhammadyahid.

He faces charges of trafficking Type 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to commit drug-related offences, based on a warrant issued by the Narathiwat Provincial Court on January 8.

