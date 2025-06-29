Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across Thailand on June 29

TMD issues flood alerts as saturated ground increases risk of runoff

Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
Weather forecasts for June 29 predict heavy rain across 40 provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok, with rainfall expected to cover 60% of the area. Residents are advised to be cautious of accumulated rainfall, and moderate sea waves are anticipated.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain in the northern and upper northeastern regions. Rainfall is expected to decrease in the lower northeastern, central, and eastern regions, although some areas may still experience heavy showers. Southern Thailand will see scattered thunderstorms.

This weather pattern is due to the moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam.

In the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be moderate. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves between 1 and 2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves around 1 metre. Thunderstorms could cause wave heights to exceed 2 metres, prompting a warning for seafarers to navigate carefully and avoid stormy areas.

The northern region can expect thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range between 23 and 25°C at night and 31 and 34°C during the day, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will also see 60% thunderstorm coverage, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are forecast between 23 and 25°C at night and 30 and 33°C during the day, with similar wind patterns.

In central Thailand, 60% of the area will have thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Night temperatures will be 24 to 25°C, with daily highs of 31 to 35°C.

The eastern region will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night to 31 to 34°C during the day, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected to reach around 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Southern Thailand’s east coast will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at night to 31 to 36°C during the day.

On the west coast, 30% of the area will see thunderstorms, primarily in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. The region will experience temperatures between 23 and 27°C at night and 32 and 36°C during the day. Wind speeds vary slightly, with the upper west coast seeing 15 to 35 kilometres per hour winds and the lower west coast experiencing 15 to 30 kilometres per hour winds, reported KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are projected to affect 60% of the area, with temperatures from 25 to 26°C at night to 32 to 35°C during the day, accompanied by southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

