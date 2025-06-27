Chon Buri farmer busted with 10,000 meth pills in sting

A routine undercover operation in Nonthaburi turned into a major drug bust when Bang Lamung Police apprehended a 42 year old farmer attempting to smuggle 10,000 methamphetamine pills across provincial lines for sale in Chon Buri.

The arrest took place at 12.30pm yesterday, June 26, outside a convenience store in the Sai Yai subdistrict of Nonthaburi province.

Acting on a tip from an informant, Bang Lamung Police orchestrated an undercover operation, led by Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Suphawat Lathapreecha, Sub-Inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Pakorn Mueansi, and Deputy Sub-Inspector Pol. Lt. Thongthawat Phonlakorn, supported by the Special Suppression Unit. The operation targeted Nopparat, who had agreed to sell 10,000 meth pills for 55,000 baht, a transaction arranged over the phone.

The delivery was set to take place outside the convenience store on Rural Road 3004 in Sai Yai, Sai Noi, Nonthaburi. At the location, officers observed Nopparat riding a green Honda Giorno motorcycle, carrying a black plastic bag. As he approached the undercover agent’s car to make the handover, police moved in and arrested him.

A subsequent search of the motorcycle revealed 6,000 meth pills in the black plastic bag, with an additional 4,000 pills found on his person. The total count amounted to 10,000 pills, which were immediately seized.

During interrogation, Nopparat confessed to regularly transporting meth from Nonthaburi to Chon Buri, collaborating with small-scale drug dealers in Bang Lamung. He revealed that he intentionally avoided selling drugs in his hometown to evade suspicion from local police. A rice farmer by trade, Nopparat admitted that his involvement in drug trafficking was prompted by financial struggles, exacerbated by a gambling addiction to the hi-lo dice game, reported The Pattaya News.

Nopparat now faces serious charges, including attempted distribution and possession of Category 1 narcotics (meth), as well as illegal consumption of meth and operating a motorcycle under the influence.

Despite the gravity of the situation, he appeared unusually calm, even smiling during questioning. He has been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.