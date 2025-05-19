Thai Airways’ comeback plan takes flight

Reduced debt, fleet expansion, and SET return on the horizon for THAI

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 minute agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
55 2 minutes read
Thai Airways’ comeback plan takes flight
Photo via Thai Airways

Following a comprehensive business rehabilitation, Thai Airways International (THAI) has launched its Fly for the New Pride campaign, as it anticipates resuming trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). The airline now operates with reduced debt and new revenue streams.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary, the airline has lowered its liabilities from approximately 400 billion baht to around 80 billion baht since creditors filed for business rehabilitation in 2020. Chief Executive Chai Eamsiri stated that the remaining debt is planned to be serviced through 2036, with 10 billion baht to be paid this year, already reserved for payment.

The carrier has divested 10 billion baht in assets and reduced its workforce to 14,000 from nearly 30,000, maintaining a headcount expense ratio of 13% to stay competitive.

Last year, THAI reported 188 billion baht in revenue, a 16.7% increase year-on-year, but faced a net loss of 26.9 billion baht due to a one-time accounting loss from debt-to-equity conversion under the rehabilitation plan, completed in November 2024.

Related Articles

The accounting losses were primarily due to debt-to-equity conversion rights exercised by creditors at lower-than-fair-value prices. Despite this, THAI has achieved operating profits over the past two years, with revenue returning to pre-covid levels, even though capacity was reduced by 20%.

To offset accumulated accounting losses, THAI announced a reduction in the par value of its shares from 10 baht to 1.3 baht, as part of its rehabilitation efforts. A capital increase of 76 billion baht through a debt-to-equity swap and rights offering has helped turn shareholders’ equity into a surplus, enabling the airline to seek court approval for a debt plan exit in the second quarter.

Spreading its wings

THAI has confirmed orders for 45 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners as part of its fleet expansion, planning to procure an additional 35 aircraft, depending on market conditions. Currently operating 79 aircraft, the airline aims to increase its fleet to 103 by 2026 and 116 by 2027, with a long-term goal of 150 aircraft by 2033.

By mid-2027, the airline expects the first batch of new aircraft deliveries, with further deliveries over the next decade. Additionally, THAI is set to receive three leased Airbus A321 Neos later this year and four leased wide-bodies, plus 15 narrow-body jets by 2026, returning the fleet to its pre-pandemic capacity.

Thai Airways' comeback plan takes flight | News by Thaiger
Interior of Thai Airways’ Airbus A321 neo | Photo via Thai Airways/Facebook

THAI is collaborating with Airports of Thailand to promote Bangkok as a transit hub, offering passengers various stopover options. This initiative aims to attract passengers for longer layovers, benefiting both THAI and the country.

Moreover, THAI has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangkok Airways to develop an aircraft maintenance centre at U-tapao airport, valued at 10 billion baht. The collaboration aims to position Thailand as a regional aviation maintenance hub, enhancing national competitiveness.

The airline is also planning to develop a new cargo facility at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and expand its food retail business, seeking joint ventures to gain expertise. The winter 2025 flight schedule includes flights to 64 destinations with 883 total weekly flights, a year-on-year increase of 40, accommodating passenger demand on popular routes.

By fulfilling its rehabilitation plan and demonstrating sound performance, THAI expects to exit the business rehabilitation plan by May or early June, resuming share trading on the SET by July, reported Bangkok Post.

Chai highlighted that listing on the stock exchange provides more opportunities for future fund mobilisation and ensures corporate governance and management practices.

Latest Thailand News
Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives Thailand News

Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives

10 seconds ago
Thai Airways&#8217; comeback plan takes flight Aviation News

Thai Airways’ comeback plan takes flight

1 minute ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen

11 minutes ago
Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef Thailand News

Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

18 minutes ago
Bangkok coffee shop worker gives birth unexpectedly in petrol station toilet Bangkok News

Bangkok coffee shop worker gives birth unexpectedly in petrol station toilet

21 minutes ago
Tragic electrocution claims couple&#8217;s lives in Bangkok home Bangkok News

Tragic electrocution claims couple’s lives in Bangkok home

31 minutes ago
Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

48 minutes ago
DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi Crime News

DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
Tragic elephant attack claims man&#8217;s life in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Tragic elephant attack claims man’s life in Uthai Thani

20 hours ago
Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting Bangkok News

Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

21 hours ago
Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan Crime News

Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan

22 hours ago
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks Crime News

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

22 hours ago
Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three Road deaths

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

23 hours ago
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers South Thailand News

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

23 hours ago
Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video) Crime News

Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video)

23 hours ago
Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest Crime News

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

24 hours ago
Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines Crime News

Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines

24 hours ago
Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi

1 day ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase Bangkok News

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

1 day ago
Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market Bangkok News

Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

1 day ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

1 day ago
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

2 days ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

2 days ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

2 days ago
Aviation NewsBusiness News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 minute agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
55 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

3 days ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

6 days ago
Thailand Post ends talks with Chinese firm over joint venture

Thailand Post ends talks with Chinese firm over joint venture

7 days ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x