Bangkok’s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe

Forged signatures, shady bids and dodgy steel deals fuel investigation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
67 2 minutes read
Bangkok’s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe
Pictures courtesy of ชูเลิศ จิตเจือจุน Facebook

The fallout from the deadly collapse of a State Audit Office (SAO) building in March is spiralling into a legal and political firestorm, with engineers, local officials, and shady foreign firms all under the microscope.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is preparing to file multiple charges against engineers and SAO officials responsible for the construction of the building, which came crashing down on March 28, killing and injuring several workers.

A police source revealed that the charges are separate from the high-profile Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probes currently underway. These focus on bidding collusion, the use of Thai nominees by a Chinese contractor, and tax evasion by a Chinese steel firm linked to the project.

Police have already questioned more than 100 witnesses, including SAO officials, victims’ families, and representatives of companies involved in the construction. Key materials from the site — including steel bars, cement slabs, and support poles — have been sent to forensic labs for expert analysis. Investigators say the case is more than 80% complete, with charges expected to be filed against at least five people, divided into two groups.

Related Articles

Bangkok's SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe | News by Thaiger

Bangkok's SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe | News by Thaiger

The engineers face charges for failing to follow safety regulations, despite being certified and responsible for the project, violations under Articles 227 and 238 of the Criminal Code, which relate to negligence causing death and injury, reported The Nation.

Meanwhile, SAO officials will be charged with malfeasance or nonfeasance in office, accused of either failing to perform their duties or abusing their positions during the building’s development.

On the DSI front, spokesperson Police Major Woranun Srilam confirmed that the agency is investigating three critical areas:

  1. Thai nominees: Chinese firm China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is accused of illegally using Thai nominees. Final statements from four suspects are pending before the case is sent to prosecutors.

  2. Bidding collusion: The SAO is under fire for skipping a formal bidding process when appointing an engineering supervisor, while some engineers claim their signatures were forged.

  3. Tax evasion: Chinese steel supplier Xin Ke Yuan Steel, whose products were used in the build, denies wrongdoing and submitted a tax receipt, now under review by the Department of Business Development.

Bangkok's SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe | News by Thaiger

As the investigations tighten, Thailand braces for what could be one of its most explosive corruption scandals in recent years.

Latest Thailand News
Irishman arrested after late-night Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

Irishman arrested after late-night Pattaya bar brawl

4 minutes ago
Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong Thailand News

Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong

16 minutes ago
Bangkok&#8217;s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe Bangkok News

Bangkok’s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe

26 minutes ago
Bangkok–Moscow flight diverts to Delhi after mid-air fume scare Aviation News

Bangkok–Moscow flight diverts to Delhi after mid-air fume scare

44 minutes ago
Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht Thailand News

Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht

55 minutes ago
Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues Thailand News

30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues

1 hour ago
Thai F-16s scramble as Myanmar fighter sparks panic Thailand News

Thai F-16s scramble as Myanmar fighter sparks panic

1 hour ago
Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues

1 hour ago
Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist Phuket News

Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist

2 hours ago
Police bust motorcycle theft ring, arrest three suspects Crime News

Police bust motorcycle theft ring, arrest three suspects

2 hours ago
Million-baht bounty: EC offers big cash for election snitching Politics News

Million-baht bounty: EC offers big cash for election snitching

2 hours ago
Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute Crime News

Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute

2 hours ago
Lèse majesté: US academic fights Thai university sacking Thailand News

Lèse majesté: US academic fights Thai university sacking

2 hours ago
3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations Thailand News

3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations

2 hours ago
Thai man cites niece&#8217;s alleged abuse in murder of her husband Thailand News

Thai man cites niece’s alleged abuse in murder of her husband

2 hours ago
Another brawl on Soi Bangla: Drunk tourists throw punches Phuket News

Another brawl on Soi Bangla: Drunk tourists throw punches

2 hours ago
Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued Crime News

Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued

2 hours ago
Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant

3 hours ago
Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage Road deaths

Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage

3 hours ago
Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop Thailand News

Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop

3 hours ago
Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach Thailand News

Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach

3 hours ago
Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute Thailand News

Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute

3 hours ago
Thai cops injured chasing rogue bike in Pattaya Pattaya News

Thai cops injured chasing rogue bike in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Troops foil vehicle smuggling at Tak province border Crime News

Troops foil vehicle smuggling at Tak province border

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
67 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Transport Ministry plans mixed-use development at Bangkok port

Transport Ministry plans mixed-use development at Bangkok port

4 hours ago
Bangkok housing projects plummet, campus condos rise this year

Bangkok housing projects plummet, campus condos rise this year

5 hours ago
Don&#8217;t panic: Blaring phone alerts hit Thailand in disaster drill

Don’t panic: Blaring phone alerts hit Thailand in disaster drill

6 hours ago
Bangkok trials smart traffic system at 72 city intersections

Bangkok trials smart traffic system at 72 city intersections

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x