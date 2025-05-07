Bangkok’s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe

The fallout from the deadly collapse of a State Audit Office (SAO) building in March is spiralling into a legal and political firestorm, with engineers, local officials, and shady foreign firms all under the microscope.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is preparing to file multiple charges against engineers and SAO officials responsible for the construction of the building, which came crashing down on March 28, killing and injuring several workers.

A police source revealed that the charges are separate from the high-profile Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probes currently underway. These focus on bidding collusion, the use of Thai nominees by a Chinese contractor, and tax evasion by a Chinese steel firm linked to the project.

Police have already questioned more than 100 witnesses, including SAO officials, victims’ families, and representatives of companies involved in the construction. Key materials from the site — including steel bars, cement slabs, and support poles — have been sent to forensic labs for expert analysis. Investigators say the case is more than 80% complete, with charges expected to be filed against at least five people, divided into two groups.

The engineers face charges for failing to follow safety regulations, despite being certified and responsible for the project, violations under Articles 227 and 238 of the Criminal Code, which relate to negligence causing death and injury, reported The Nation.

Meanwhile, SAO officials will be charged with malfeasance or nonfeasance in office, accused of either failing to perform their duties or abusing their positions during the building’s development.

On the DSI front, spokesperson Police Major Woranun Srilam confirmed that the agency is investigating three critical areas:

Thai nominees: Chinese firm China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is accused of illegally using Thai nominees. Final statements from four suspects are pending before the case is sent to prosecutors. Bidding collusion: The SAO is under fire for skipping a formal bidding process when appointing an engineering supervisor, while some engineers claim their signatures were forged. Tax evasion: Chinese steel supplier Xin Ke Yuan Steel, whose products were used in the build, denies wrongdoing and submitted a tax receipt, now under review by the Department of Business Development.

As the investigations tighten, Thailand braces for what could be one of its most explosive corruption scandals in recent years.