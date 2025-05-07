Bangkok–Moscow flight diverts to Delhi after mid-air fume scare

A Bangkok-to-Moscow Aeroflot flight carrying over 400 passengers made an unexpected emergency landing in Delhi yesterday after the crew detected a suspicious odour — sparking fears of smoke in the cabin and prompting a rapid response from Indian airport emergency services.

Aeroflot flight SU273, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER registered RA-73142, departed Bangkok yesterday, May 6, at 1.40pm local time, bound for Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. However, things took a dramatic turn when, mid-air, the pilot contacted Delhi Air Traffic Control, reporting the smell of burning plastic in the cabin.

A full emergency was declared at 3.50pm IST (5.20pm Thailand time) and the aircraft was cleared for an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The plane touched down safely at 4.30pm IST and was immediately directed to an isolation bay. Firefighters, emergency crews, and airport staff were on high alert as a precaution.

“All passengers safely disembarked,” said an airport official. “Three fire tenders and nearly 20 firefighters were deployed on standby, but fortunately, no fire or injuries were reported.”

Aeroflot later confirmed the incident in a statement, stating that although no smoke was observed, the crew had acted following standard safety protocols following the detection of a brief plastic odour.

With 425 people on board, including passengers and crew, the situation was handled without incident, but the onward flight to Moscow has since been cancelled, citing technical inspection requirements and crew duty time limits.

Aeroflot is now coordinating with Indian immigration authorities to arrange hotel accommodation and border clearance for stranded passengers. Meanwhile, airline staff on the ground are providing meals, refreshments, and ongoing support, reported Aviation24 and Times of India.

This marks yet another emergency diversion to Delhi’s IGI Airport, which has seen a string of such incidents in recent months. From tyre issues to mid-air technical warnings, IGI has become a common ground for in-flight emergencies.

With international travel ramping up, questions are being raised about aircraft maintenance standards and emergency response preparedness, especially as more long-haul flights transit through Asia’s busy skies.