Bangkok traffic speeds up 25% thanks to smart solutions

Bangkok’s notorious traffic jams are easing, with efforts by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and traffic police delivering a 25% increase in traffic flow speeds over the past two years.

The achievement was announced by BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, citing a report from the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP). The report identified 127 congestion hotspots in Bangkok, 99 of which fall under the BMA’s jurisdiction.

The remaining locations are managed by agencies such as the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

Aekvarunyoo explained that since 2023, government officials have focused on three core areas to tackle congestion:

  1. Traffic Discipline: Enforcing rules against illegal parking for passenger pickups, loading goods, and idling tuk tuks or tour buses.
  2. Road Infrastructure: Improving problem areas like U-turn points, bridges, and construction sites.
  3. Traffic Management: Optimising traffic light timings using real-time data.

One of the game-changing measures has been the installation of the Area Traffic Control (ATC) system in high-congestion zones. This adaptive system uses live data to adjust traffic signals, reducing bottlenecks during peak hours.

The BMA is also promoting public transport options, such as BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), feeder buses, and bicycle-friendly routes, to encourage sustainable commuting. Investments in footpaths, bike lanes, and first-mile/last-mile connectivity aim to reduce reliance on private vehicles while enhancing safety and convenience, reported The Nation.

“As of fiscal 2024, 50 congestion points have been addressed, contributing to the 25% improvement in traffic flow speed. This year, we plan to resolve the remaining 49 points and 22 new ones identified through the Traffy Fondue platform.”

Back in November last year, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit revealed that Bangkok could soon join cities like London and Singapore with a congestion charge aimed at unclogging the city’s crowded streets and reducing pollution.

Suriya announced a six-month timeline for the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) to finalise a study identifying the best model for implementing the charge.

