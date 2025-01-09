South Korean game show scandal: Thai influencer reveals lost earnings

A Thai social media influencer came forward to expose a South Korean game show producer for failing to pay her and others as promised and causing further lost earnings.

The social media influencer, Chutima “Nan” Keansuntia, took to her Facebook account to seek justice from the South Korean television production owner, whose name remains undisclosed. The South Korean national left Thailand after the cancellation of his game show King of Sales 2.

Nan explained that she and 12 others joined the competition on the game show King of Sales in August of last year. Each competitor was required to take part in 13 episodes of the show to win rewards of 1 million baht, 500,000 baht, and 300,000 baht, along with South Korean trip packages and other privileges.

Each competitor had to sell various products from South Korea via social media platforms. The winner would be the one with the highest sales. The income from the sales would go to the South Korean national, with each competitor earning a 10% commission on their sales.

Nan shared that she was the leading competitor, staying on top in every episode and managing to reach the final round, which was scheduled for December 17. However, the competition was suddenly cancelled because the production team could not contact the South Korean leader.

No statement made

Nan stated that she did not receive her commission, which was expected to be around 300,000 baht, and also lost her chance to win the rewards. Furthermore, Nan had turned down multiple work opportunities to invest in the competition but received nothing in return.

In another post, Nan added that she no longer wanted the reward or commission but simply wanted the South Korean national to take responsibility for the issue. She also called for relevant official departments to take legal action to prevent such incidents from happening to anyone else in the future.

This was not the first time Nan encountered such an issue. She previously made headlines for exposing a similar game show called I AM CELEB for cheating her. The show promised her 900,000 baht as the first runner-up, but she only received 90,000 baht.

The hosts of the King of Sales 2 game show, Sakuntala “Tomhom” Thianphairot and Pisanu “Boy” Nimsakul, also revealed to the media that their schedules were booked for the remainder of the competition, and the sudden cancellation cost them the opportunity to earn from other projects.

As of now, the accused South Korean national and Channel 5, where the game show was aired, have yet to comment on the issue.