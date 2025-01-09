From heiress to hero: Thai FA Madam Pang’s journey

Madam Pang, a fifth-generation heiress from Thailand’s billionaire Lamsam family, has transformed Thai football with her passion, leadership, and jaw-dropping generosity.

Born Nualphan Lamsam, the 58 year old business mogul comes from one of Thailand’s wealthiest families, with an estimated net worth of US$890 million (approximately 30.82 billion baht). As CEO of Mueang Thai Insurance and a pioneer in introducing luxury brands like Hermès to Thailand, Madam Pang has seamlessly blended business acumen with a love for sport.

The Lamsam family, ranked 37th richest in Thailand by Forbes, controls financial giants like KBank and Mueang Thai Life Assurance. Beyond her corporate success, Madam Pang’s devotion to football has earned her legendary status.

Under her leadership, Thailand’s women’s football team competed in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, while the men’s team clinched consecutive ASEAN Cup titles in 2020 and 2022. To celebrate their 2022 triumph, she rewarded the players with 26 million baht.

From heiress to hero: Thai FA Madam Pang's journey | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of @panglamsam Instagram via VN Express

Her dedication knows no bounds. During the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, Madam Pang pledged 1 million baht per point earned in the second round. As president of Thai football club Port FC, she propelled the team to prominence in the Thai League, organising bonding events where players won extravagant prizes, including Rolex watches, iPhones, and designer handbags, reported VN Express.

In February last year, she shattered glass ceilings by becoming the first woman elected as president of the Football Association of Thailand.

“Football is the people’s sport, and it is the hope of the entire Thai population.”

In related news, Sugianto Kusuma, one of Indonesia’s wealthiest tycoons, transforms a former slum into a multibillion-dollar metropolis with dreams of hosting Formula One races in the country’s capital.

From a bustling port to luxury hotels, the ambitious project is aiming to put North Jakarta on the global map. The millionaire is spearheading the development of Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PIK 2), a sprawling US$16 billion real estate project just 15 minutes from the capital’s international airport.

