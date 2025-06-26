Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website

Bangkok’s commitment to innovation and sustainability has been recognised with two prestigious Design Excellence Awards (DEmark 2025), awarded by the Value Added Promotion for Trade Office of the Department of International Promotion.

The awards were announced by Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the city, who proudly revealed that Yaowarat Road’s Identity Manhole Cover and the Greener Bangkok website were both recipients of the esteemed honours.

The Yaowarat Identity Manhole Cover earned a top spot in the Environmental & Spatial Design, Graphic and Communication Group category, one of only seven projects to be recognised in this category.

This manhole cover is not just a functional piece of infrastructure but a creative work of art that tells the story of Yaowarat, Bangkok’s famous Chinatown.

Designed by eight independent artists, including Jurit Kanwanphum, Dusita Warapongsittikul, and Ratchadaporn Hemchinda, the covers celebrate the community’s rich history, particularly the lives of those in Talad Noi, a nearby district.

The artwork was developed through a participatory design process, involving a team of consultants such as Wisit Techakasem and Somchai Kwangthongphanit, allowing the project to reflect both the culture and spirit of the area.

In addition to this success, Bangkok’s Greener Bangkok website received an award in the Service System and Digital Platform Design category.

Designed by Wandeedee Hub Co., Ltd., the website is a vital resource that collects and disseminates information on environmental sustainability in Bangkok. It aims to provide citizens, organisations, and various sectors with the knowledge and tools needed to make the city more sustainable and livable, reported The Better.

The award, one of only five given in its category, highlights Bangkok’s ongoing efforts to embrace green initiatives and engage the public in environmental advocacy.

These awards are a testament to Bangkok’s dedication to blending artistic design with functionality and its continued push towards creating a more sustainable, environmentally friendly future. With these recognitions, Bangkok is not only preserving its cultural heritage but also stepping forward as a leader in urban sustainability.