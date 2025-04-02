Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

A leading Thai make-up artist offered a road sweeper in Bangkok, who previously went viral for her photoshoot by a Russian photographer, a new makeover as a character from a famous Thai film, Art of the Devil 2.

The Russian photographer, Semyon Rezchikov, shared a video of himself taking a portrait of a road sweeper on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok on his TikTok account, @semyonrezchikov, on March 14. The video attracted attention from Thai TikTok users who found the road sweeper attractive.

Netizens agreed that the road sweeper could even work as a model, while others appreciated her beautiful smile. This led to her going viral on other Thai social media platforms and catching the attention of several Thai news agencies, which interviewed her about her job and personal life.

The road sweeper was later identified as 28 year old Noppajit “Meen” Somboonsate. She is a single mother with two sons who has been working as a road sweeper for about a year and is very happy with her job.

Meen expressed her surprise in interviews and on her social media account, saying she had not expected to gain so much public attention.

Following her viral fame, the well-known Thai make-up artist Chatchai Peanfapichart, better known as Nong Chat, invited Meen to take part in a makeover yesterday, April 1. Nong Chat transformed Meen into the renowned character Panor from the film Art of the Devil 2 (or Long Khong).

In the film, which was released in 2005, Napakpapha “Mamee” Nakprasitte played the role of Panor. Her appearance, character, and acting skills made Panor an unforgettable film character for many Thai people. Mamee portrayed Panor as beautiful, sexy, and mysterious.

Nong Chat chose this character for Meen because of her resemblance to Mamee in both appearance and personality. The make-up artist altered Meen’s make-up style and hairstyle before dressing her in traditional Thai attire.

Meen once again received positive feedback from netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise including…

“She looks gorgeous!”

“She is such a model!”

“That’s Mamee!”

“I love her tattoos. Does anyone want to sponsor her to get the colours filled in on her unfinished tattoos?”

“She is naturally beautiful, but this make-up enhances her features even more.”

“This is true Thai beauty.”

Nong Chat also hired Meen to promote his new product under the Browit brand. Many people wished for her to receive more opportunities in the entertainment industry.