Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
410 2 minutes read
Photo via TikTok/ @semyonrezchikov and Facebook/ Chatchai Peangapichart

A leading Thai make-up artist offered a road sweeper in Bangkok, who previously went viral for her photoshoot by a Russian photographer, a new makeover as a character from a famous Thai film, Art of the Devil 2.

The Russian photographer, Semyon Rezchikov, shared a video of himself taking a portrait of a road sweeper on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok on his TikTok account, @semyonrezchikov, on March 14. The video attracted attention from Thai TikTok users who found the road sweeper attractive.

Netizens agreed that the road sweeper could even work as a model, while others appreciated her beautiful smile. This led to her going viral on other Thai social media platforms and catching the attention of several Thai news agencies, which interviewed her about her job and personal life.

The road sweeper was later identified as 28 year old Noppajit “Meen” Somboonsate. She is a single mother with two sons who has been working as a road sweeper for about a year and is very happy with her job.

Meen expressed her surprise in interviews and on her social media account, saying she had not expected to gain so much public attention.

Viral Bangkok road sweeper
Photo via Facebook/ Chatchai Peangapichart

Following her viral fame, the well-known Thai make-up artist Chatchai Peanfapichart, better known as Nong Chat, invited Meen to take part in a makeover yesterday, April 1. Nong Chat transformed Meen into the renowned character Panor from the film Art of the Devil 2 (or Long Khong).

In the film, which was released in 2005, Napakpapha “Mamee” Nakprasitte played the role of Panor. Her appearance, character, and acting skills made Panor an unforgettable film character for many Thai people. Mamee portrayed Panor as beautiful, sexy, and mysterious.

Road sweeper makeover by famous Thai makeup artist
Photo via Facebook/ Browit_by_nongchat

Nong Chat chose this character for Meen because of her resemblance to Mamee in both appearance and personality. The make-up artist altered Meen’s make-up style and hairstyle before dressing her in traditional Thai attire.

Meen once again received positive feedback from netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise including…

“She looks gorgeous!”

“She is such a model!”

“That’s Mamee!”

Thai street cleaner viral on TikTok
Photo via Facebook/ Browit_by_nongchat

“I love her tattoos. Does anyone want to sponsor her to get the colours filled in on her unfinished tattoos?”

“She is naturally beautiful, but this make-up enhances her features even more.”

“This is true Thai beauty.”

Nong Chat also hired Meen to promote his new product under the Browit brand. Many people wished for her to receive more opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Bangkok road cleaner makeup by Nong Chat
Photo via Facebook/ Browit_by_nongchat

Bangkok NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

