Phuket launches ‘City Lab’ for sustainable transport revolution

Phuket is charging ahead in the race for greener cities, with the launch of an innovative new initiative to transform urban mobility.

The City Lab project, a key part of the Thai-German cooperation on energy, transport, and climate change, is set to revolutionise the way locals and tourists get around, starting with the use of electric vehicles (EVs).

The official unveiling took place at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, June 17, with a high-level meeting chaired by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

Key figures from the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), the German development agency GIZ, the Thai Electric Vehicle Association (EVAT), and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi were present, along with other stakeholders from the transport and academic sectors.

The initiative is part of a broader, ongoing partnership between Thailand and Germany, aimed at tackling urban challenges through sustainable transport solutions.

The City Lab will focus on innovating EV technology and addressing the city’s pressing transport and climate concerns, and it is designed to be a model for future urban mobility projects in Thailand.

“The City Lab represents a vital step forward in Phuket’s journey towards sustainability,” Governor Sophon said. “It’s a project that not only addresses our local transportation issues but also aligns with Thailand’s climate goals.”

The meeting reviewed past activities, including fieldwork and previous workshops, and set the groundwork for the next phase.

A central goal is to engage local stakeholders — from government officials to academic institutions and the general public — in creating scalable, practical business models that will support the widespread use of EVs and reduce the carbon footprint of urban transport.

One key focus of the initiative is to make Phuket’s transport network cleaner, greener, and more efficient, with an emphasis on engaging local communities in the process.

By involving residents in the creation of sustainable transport systems, the project aims to improve the quality of life for the people of Phuket, while also supporting Thailand’s broader environmental objectives, reported The Phuket News.

The project is expected to serve as a pilot programme for other provinces across Thailand, showing the potential of EV technology in transforming urban mobility and contributing to global sustainability goals.