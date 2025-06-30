Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery

Initially detained for loitering, police uncovers robbery plot

69 1 minute read
Photo via KhaoSod

A man was arrested in Pattaya after he allegedly planned a gold shop robbery to cover debts from stock trading losses, but he hesitated to act upon his plans, which led to his arrest.

Police detained the suspect, identified as 31 year old Phermphol, at 6.36pm yesterday, June 29, at a department store in North Pattaya, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station said the man was wearing multiple layers of clothing, a helmet and a face mask as he loitered near the gold shop. His 22 year old wife, carrying their seven month old baby, was seen crying at the scene.

Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, said regular patrols had been monitoring gold shops and banks when officers noticed the suspect’s suspicious behaviour.

When officers approached him for a search, he resisted and tried to flee, prompting a brief struggle. With help from bystanders, police managed to subdue and arrest him. No injuries were reported.

Photo via KhaoSod

A search of his backpack uncovered an air gun, four shirts, two pairs of trousers and other items believed to be part of his plan to rob the store.

During questioning, Phermphol admitted he intended to commit the gold shop robbery but hesitated. He told investigators he had invested money meant for rent and family expenses in the stock market, suffering heavy losses.

He apologised to the police, his wife and the public for his actions. His wife said she thought he was going to visit a friend and had no idea he planned to rob a shop.

Police said Phermphol had recently returned to Thailand from abroad, where he developed an interest in stock trading. He now faces charges for resisting arrest and attempting to commit a crime, reported KhaoSod.

Police Colonel Anek praised the officers involved for their vigilance, adding that their quick response prevented any harm.

Pattaya News

Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
