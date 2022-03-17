Bangkok governor may quit next week as he prepares to seek a second term

The governor of Bangkok may soon step down as he prepares to run for a second term. According to a Bangkok Post source, Aswin Kwanmuang is likely to resign as early as next week as his team work on his re-election campaign. It’s understood Aswin and his advisers met earlier this week to complete the incumbent’s registration. Bangkok residents go to the polls on May 22.

Aswin is expected to run as an independent candidate but has said very little about this chances of being re-elected or even if he will run. If he does decide to seek a second term, he’s expected to resign around March 24 or 25. He is reported to have appointed a panel to check his policies are being implemented.

The Bangkok Post reports that his campaign team have divided up canvassing into relevant constituencies, with Aswin supporters, the Rak Krunthep (Love Bangkok) group, producing campaign posters. Several group members plan to run in the Bangkok city council elections, also taking place on May 22, and the group has been offering free vaccinations and dredging waterways in various districts across the capital.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai MP for Bangkok, Jirayu Huangsap, and several members of his party are calling for an investigation into Aswin’s tenure, accusing him of an abuse of power for political gain.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post