Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand

Aircraft wreckage washed up on a beach in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat and provincial officers have called in aircraft specialists to investigate. A local official says locals found similar wreckage six years ago.

A 3.16 metre long, 1.80 metre wide metal piece, weighing around 70 to 80 kilograms, was found on Tha Phraya beach. There were two spots that appeared to be burned. Barnacles and shells were also sticking to the surface, an indication that it had been in the sea for some time already. The aircraft part was marked with CCBU 07ZS, and many Thais took note of the number for a lottery ticket.

The sub-district chief told Thai media that locals walking on the beach found the wreckage and contacted a community head. An aircraft specialist was sent a photo of the wreckage and confirmed it appears to be a part of an aircraft. A specialist will conduct a further investigation to determine where the wreckage came from.

SOURCE: Sanook | INN News