Bangkok

2 year old nearly loses eye after work camp dog attack

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A 2 year old nearly lost her eye to a dog attack. (via Daily Mail)

In Bang Khen, Bangkok, a two year old girl has nearly lost her eye completely after an attack from what appears to be an abandoned dog at a factory camp. a couple reported that a stray dog at a cement factory camp had attacked their two-year-old daughter doing severe damage to her left eye.

The little girl’s mother had been out at work and her father had stepped away to take a shower when he reported that he suddenly heard his baby screaming and came running to find that a dog was attacking her head. He was able to chase the dog away quickly but the baby had already been severely injured.

She was rushed to the hospital where she needed emergency surgery on her left eye, receiving silicone implants to repair the damaged tear ducts. She will likely not be able to open her eye again.

The child was not the first to be said to be bitten by the stray dog wandering around the cement factory work camp. In fact, other parents who worked at the camp said they were afraid to let their children go outside due to this vicious dog.

The dog is reported to have been owned by a former worker at the factory who had left and moved to another camp belonging to the same company, leaving the dog behind. The owner claimed no responsibility for the attack saying that he left the dog there 5 or 6 years ago and it’s not his problem anymore. He sent his son to the camp to offer the girl 500 baht as compensation for the loss of her eye.

The parents of the child appealed to Paveena Hongsakul, a soi dog foundation owner, who contacted local officials and police in an attempt to have the dog relocated to somewhere more safe and appropriate, where the children of the workers at the factory could once again be safe to go outside.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

Recent comments:
image
Paco
2021-10-06 13:39
Nearly lost her eyes... "She will likely not be able to open her eye again." not much difference In there.. she lost her eye sight either way Second if I am correct leaving your animal abandoned is illegal as well…
image
palooka
2021-10-06 13:47
WOW 500 baht for the loss of an eye offered by the owner of the dog, the dog which he abandoned. That dog has destroyed many good things and possibilities for that child. Never seems to any responsibilty attached to…
image
palooka
2021-10-06 13:50
9 minutes ago, Paco said: Nearly lost her eyes... "She will likely not be able to open her eye again." not much difference In there.. she lost her eye sight either way Second if I am correct leaving your animal…
image
Paco
2021-10-06 13:56
6 minutes ago, palooka said: They abandon them all the time, my neighbour goes a way for weeks sometimes and leaves his dogs roaming around with no food. Disgusting...
image
Johno
2021-10-06 14:40
This ongoing issue of dog attacks makes one think Thais do not respect the safety of their children This is a third world country problem that civilised countries have long solved 500bht for a child eye and the dog still…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

