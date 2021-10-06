2 year old nearly loses eye after work camp dog attack

In Bang Khen, Bangkok, a two year old girl has nearly lost her eye completely after an attack from what appears to be an abandoned dog at a factory camp. a couple reported that a stray dog at a cement factory camp had attacked their two-year-old daughter doing severe damage to her left eye.

The little girl’s mother had been out at work and her father had stepped away to take a shower when he reported that he suddenly heard his baby screaming and came running to find that a dog was attacking her head. He was able to chase the dog away quickly but the baby had already been severely injured.

She was rushed to the hospital where she needed emergency surgery on her left eye, receiving silicone implants to repair the damaged tear ducts. She will likely not be able to open her eye again.

The child was not the first to be said to be bitten by the stray dog wandering around the cement factory work camp. In fact, other parents who worked at the camp said they were afraid to let their children go outside due to this vicious dog.

The dog is reported to have been owned by a former worker at the factory who had left and moved to another camp belonging to the same company, leaving the dog behind. The owner claimed no responsibility for the attack saying that he left the dog there 5 or 6 years ago and it’s not his problem anymore. He sent his son to the camp to offer the girl 500 baht as compensation for the loss of her eye.

The parents of the child appealed to Paveena Hongsakul, a soi dog foundation owner, who contacted local officials and police in an attempt to have the dog relocated to somewhere more safe and appropriate, where the children of the workers at the factory could once again be safe to go outside.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on