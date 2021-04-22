Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise | Thaiger

Hot News
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
An unexpected guest was seen yesterday at the Bang Lamung, Pattaya funeral of the victim of a pit bull attack. Giant, the guilty dog, was brought to apologise by his new owner. The Thaiger has been following the tragic story of the 55 year old man who was sleeping next to his pet pit bull when his son witnessed the dog wake suddenly and attack its owner, taking a half hour to pull the poor man free.
The victim, Wisit Sanguan, suffered violent bites on his neck and body and died of blood loss and severe wounds the next day in the hospital. His cremation is scheduled at 4pm today in Bang Lamung.
Yesterday Suksa Ketnak, Giant’s new owner, brought the pit bull to Wisit’s funeral to pay respects and apologise. Giant was restrained with a protective muzzle to keep everyone safe. Following with Buddhist tradition, Suksa and Giant came to pray and ‘apologise’ to Wisit’s spirit for the pit bull’s attack and ask for forgiveness.
The grieving widow accepted the apology with the family saying they forgive Giant and still care for their former pet. Giant expressed love and recognition for the family, excited wagging his tail and letting relatives play and pet him.
After the attack that tragic day, the pit bull was still aggressive hours later and the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club took Giant into custody by sedating him. They announced later that a new owner with experience in troubled dogs had taken the pit bull in. The Pit Bull Club announced that they did not find any evidence of abuse or mistreatment.
Then the story escalated further as the grieving widow lashed out at overzealous internet commenters who posted accusations on social media defending pit bulls and blaming the family assuming they were abusive. She threatened legal action under Thailand’s strict computer crime and defamation laws.
Hopefully, this funeral with a pit bull apology marks a peaceful ending to a tragic saga.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Foreigners advised to do 90 day reports by mail while Thai Immigration system is down
While the Thai Immigration’s online system for 90 day reporting is down (it’s been down for many of our readers who have been trying to do their 90 day reports for over 3 months), foreigners living in Thailand still need to report their address every 3 months.
Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun says there are 2 other ways… either by mail or in-person. With the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Natapanu advises foreigners do their 90 day report by mail.
“The recommendation is that foreign nationals who have to report their residence every 3 months to immigration should do this by post… by writing a letter to confirm and report their residence every 3 months.”
Natapanu says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration agreed on the recommendation at a recent meeting. He says more information about 90 day reporting will be announced soon.
SOURCE: CCSA
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
8% March growth for Thai exports in promising recovery
An 8% increase in exports is expected for March fueled by online officials connecting foreign buyers with Thai exporters. Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit touted the success of this plan to have officials working as salesmen to promote Thai products worldwide, the results of which produced 14.4 billion baht in exports last year. The Trade Policy and Strategy Office will release official numbers tomorrow, but the Commerce Ministry and key business groups painted a positive picture, leading to the 8% estimate.
An upward path is predicted, contrasting with sales figures nearly a year ago, when Thai exports were down 22% in May and 23% in June as much of the world went into Covid-19 lockdown. The freefall ended, but figures still inched downward for the rest of 2020, until December when some growth was finally seen, with a 4.7% increase in exports. January saw a very minor increase of about a third of a per cent, but February brought the effects of Covid-19’s second wave, with a 2.59% fall due to a reduction of production and gold exports.
With tourisms usual 16-17% of the economy all but pancaked, exports are a major force keeping Thailand from descending into a deeper recession. This government-aided matchmaking between Thai exports and foreign buyers is forecasted to drive continued growth. The Commerce Minister said their original 2021 target of 16 billion baht in exporting sales will easily be exceeded. One potential cash cow is current talks between Thai businesses and multinational American behemoth Walmart Inc.
Another positive sign for Thailand’s economy is an increase in new businesses, with first-quarter numbers of 23,389 new businesses standing 20% higher than last year. March alone brought 8,841 new businesses with 19.4 billion baht of registered capital. The main sectors of business growth were building construction, real estate development, and restaurants.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
Jet fuel tax reduction extended again to aid airlines, tourism
A tax reduction, for jet fuel that has been in place to help the airline industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been extended until the end of 2020. With international travel decimated, this tax cut is aimed to help airlines stay afloat and get more customers with lower prices while travel figures are massively down.
The extension was scheduled to end this month but will be extended until December 31 according to the director-general of the Excise Department with the Thai Cabinet’s consent.
The continuing reduction will be welcomed but domestic airlines’ ready problem at the moment is a huge softening of demand, mostly as a result of the government’s new round of restrictions and province’s added travel restrictions and procedures.
The cabinet agreed to lower the excise tax to 20 satang per litre from 4.726 baht at the beginning of last year to help distressed domestic airlines coping with Covid-19. The Excise Department says that this tax fuel cut probably won’t have much effect on the government’s revenue from taxes as it accounts for only 1 billion baht yearly.
The tax reduction has been extended already as it originally expired September 30 2020 but was extended this year until April 30 as Covid-19 still wreaks havoc on the tourism industry. The goal of this extension will be to reduce the financial burden on airlines in Thailand to keep their business afloat and planes in the sky. The extension also aims to help the travel industry in Thailand overall as the tourism sector is imperative to long-term economic recovery when the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends.
Tourism is an essential part of Thailand’s economy, contributing 16 to 17% of the gross domestic product generally. Before Covid-19, foreign tourists entering Thailand reached nearly 40 million people in 2019. But once global shutdowns began at the beginning of 2020, the number of entering tourist understandably tanked. Through all of last year, only 6.7 million people were recorded arriving in Thailand, 83% less than 2019.
The government is aiming to vaccinate at least 60% of the population of Thailand in order to reopen the international borders by October without quarantine or restriction. It is hoped that the third quarter of 2021 will bring an influx of international tourists, though the recent third wave outbreaks have put the reopening timeline on shaky ground.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Covid UPDATE: 1,470 new Covid-19 infections, 7 deaths, provincial totals
Foreigners advised to do 90 day reports by mail while Thai Immigration system is down
8% March growth for Thai exports in promising recovery
Jet fuel tax reduction extended again to aid airlines, tourism
Hydro-solar hybrid electric dam project nears completion
Thailand has the potential to eliminate malaria within the next 3 to 4 years – WHO
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
Petition site Change.org back online in Thailand after 6 month ban
Police officer infected with Covid-19 commits suicide at hospital
Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board missing off Bali coast
Deputy transport minister investigated by anti-corruption commission
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Hot News3 days ago
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines