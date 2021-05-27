Indonesia
Bali officials run out of patience with badly-behaved tourists
The Indonesian holiday island of Bali has lost patience with misbehaving visitors, with several tourists being deported for their high-jinks. Singapore’s Channel News Asia has been documenting the activities likely to get you kicked out of Indonesia – don’t say you haven’t been warned.
Bali locals are not in the mood for jokes as their country continues to do battle with the Covid-19 pandemic. Local authorities say they’re adopting a zero-tolerance approach to badly-behaved visitors – or at least the few that remain, given that global travel is currently pretty much non-existent.
CNA reports that around 160 people were deported from Bali in 2020 for various reasons, including indulging in what officials view as bad behaviour. In 2019, 165 people were kicked out of Indonesia, a tiny proportion of the 6.3 million well-behaved visitors that year.
So far in 2021, 60 have been deported, including a Russian influencer with 5 million Instagram followers, who was kicked out in January. Sergey Kosenko’s offence was to post videos of him partying with friends, in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. However, the final straw may have been a video that showed him and a female friend driving a motorbike off a dock and into the water.
Another Russian national, influencer Leia Se, was also shown the door, along with her friend, Taiwanese national Josh Paler Lin, who has over 3 million subscribers on You Tube. Their offence was to use drawn-on “face masks” to fool a supermarket security guard into granting them entry.
Meanwhile, the American visitor Kristen Gray was deported for promoting an e-book that provided advice on how to bypass restrictions aimed at preventing foreigners from entering Indonesia during the pandemic. And let’s not forget Canadian national, Kyle Martin, kicked out of the country for touting a “Tantric Full Body Orgasm” yoga class.
According to the CNA report, Bali’s economy has been decimated by the pandemic, with 80% of the island’s economy relying directly or indirectly on tourism. At least 75,000 locals find themselves out of work, while countless others have had their salaries severely cut. Nobody’s in the mood for laughing right now.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
YouTubers in Bali may be kicked out of Indonesia after face mask prank
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
World
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a cathedral in Indonesia believed to have been cause by 2 suspected suicide bombers involved in an Islamist militant network.
The blast went off at 10:30am, just after the Palm Sunday Mass had just finished at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassa, a major port city in South Sulawesi. People were walking out of the while others were walking in to attend the next service.
The attackers, a man and a woman, were killed instantly while the blast wounded 4 security guards and many churchgoers, police said, according to the Associated Press.
The priest at the cathedral, Wilhelmus Tulak, says security guards confronted 2 men who seemed suspicious and wanted to go inside the cathedral. The reverend says one of them ended up being a suicide bomber.
Reports say police have identified that attacker and suspect he is linked to the 2019 suicide attack at a cathedral in the Philippines where 23 people were killed.
In response to Sunday’s bombing, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a broadcast “I call on people to remain calm while worshipping because the state guarantees you can worship without fear.” He also called on the national police chief to crackdown on militant networks.
SOURCE: Associated Press
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Indonesia
Indonesia designates 3 areas of Bali as Covid-19 ‘green zones’ to welcome foreign tourists
In a move that Thai officials may watch with some interest, the governor of Bali, Indonesia, has designated 3 areas of the province as Covid-19 “green zones” to welcome international tourists. The popular tourist destinations of Ubud, Sanur, and Nusa Dua, have all been labelled “green zones” as Indonesia takes tentative steps towards re-opening its borders.
Bali governor, Wayan Koster, says the creation of the 3 zones is part of a wider “Covid-19 safe travel” strategy and the initiative was done with the co-operation and approval of Indonesia’s Health Minister and the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister. The green zones are part of what officials describe as a Covid-free corridor, where all residents and people who conduct business within Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua, will be vaccinated against Covid-19.
According to a Coconuts report, 50,000 Ubud residents will be vaccinated against the virus, along with 60,000 in Nusa Dua and 27,000 in Sanur. The vaccination drive will cover all residents in officially-selected villages and sub-districts.
However, Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, warns that Bali should set a target of at least 2 weeks with no new deaths from the virus, as well as a number of other conditions, before the province re-opens for tourism.
Since the start of the pandemic, Indonesia has recorded 1,398,578 infections and 37,932 deaths. The country began its vaccine rollout in January, with President Joko Widodo receiving the first dose.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bali officials run out of patience with badly-behaved tourists
Good Morning Thailand | Origins of Covid, Thai businesses adapting, feeding unemployed Thais
Phuket study confirms Sinovac vaccine offers 80% protection
Biden orders US officials to review rival theories to confirm Covid-19 origin
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK
Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Government “revamps” vaccination registration after scrapping Mor Prom
Thursday Covid Update: 3,323 cases and 47 deaths
Mor Prom Covid-19 vaccine registration Line account scrapped
Mahidol University: We did not state Fingerroot is effective medicine for treating Covid-19 symptoms
6 arrested in Pattaya for illegal online gambling operation
Thailand News Today | BKK clubs deny responsibility, Sinopharm for Thailand, 2,455 cases | May 26
DIT chews on regulations to lower food delivery service fees
Repairman hospitalised after plummeting off roof in Pattaya
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
- Bangkok4 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals