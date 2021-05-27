image
image
Indonesia

Bali officials run out of patience with badly-behaved tourists

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Instagram/Sergey Kosenko

The Indonesian holiday island of Bali has lost patience with misbehaving visitors, with several tourists being deported for their high-jinks. Singapore’s Channel News Asia has been documenting the activities likely to get you kicked out of Indonesia – don’t say you haven’t been warned.

Bali locals are not in the mood for jokes as their country continues to do battle with the Covid-19 pandemic. Local authorities say they’re adopting a zero-tolerance approach to badly-behaved visitors – or at least the few that remain, given that global travel is currently pretty much non-existent.

CNA reports that around 160 people were deported from Bali in 2020 for various reasons, including indulging in what officials view as bad behaviour. In 2019, 165 people were kicked out of Indonesia, a tiny proportion of the 6.3 million well-behaved visitors that year.

So far in 2021, 60 have been deported, including a Russian influencer with 5 million Instagram followers, who was kicked out in January. Sergey Kosenko’s offence was to post videos of him partying with friends, in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. However, the final straw may have been a video that showed him and a female friend driving a motorbike off a dock and into the water.

Another Russian national, influencer Leia Se, was also shown the door, along with her friend, Taiwanese national Josh Paler Lin, who has over 3 million subscribers on You Tube. Their offence was to use drawn-on “face masks” to fool a supermarket security guard into granting them entry.

Meanwhile, the American visitor Kristen Gray was deported for promoting an e-book that provided advice on how to bypass restrictions aimed at preventing foreigners from entering Indonesia during the pandemic. And let’s not forget Canadian national, Kyle Martin, kicked out of the country for touting a “Tantric Full Body Orgasm” yoga class.

According to the CNA report, Bali’s economy has been decimated by the pandemic, with 80% of the island’s economy relying directly or indirectly on tourism. At least 75,000 locals find themselves out of work, while countless others have had their salaries severely cut. Nobody’s in the mood for laughing right now.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

YouTubers in Bali may be kicked out of Indonesia after face mask prank

Avatar

Published

4 weeks ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

PHOTO via CNN
2 YouTubers in Bali, Indonesia may be getting kicked out of the country after posting a video of one of them breaking local mask-wearing regulations. The local government has seized Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se’s passports and are facing deportation as a result of posting the video, which shows them entering a grocery store with Se being turned away for not wearing a mask. Lin then attempts to paint a face mask on her and she is then admitted into the shop.
The video went viral when it was posted on April 22 with Lin having 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube. The move was clearly not the smartest idea as police in Indonesia are issuing fines for first-time mask offenders, with the second time being deportation. Although it was their first offense, the video’s publicity drew so much attention that Balinese officials took their passports. Lin is from Taiwan, but lives in the US, while Se is a Russian citizen. I Putu Surya Dharma, a spokesman from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Bali, said they will be examined together.
“They will be examined together with Immigration to take the decision on whether or not to deport them.”
Lin removed the video from his channel and 2 days later, he posted an apology, along with Se and his attorney appearing. They were all wearing masks in the apology video.
“The intention to make this video was not at all to disrespect or invite everyone to not wear mask. I make this video to entertain people because I am a content creator and it is my job to entertain people. We promise not to do it again.”
Indonesia has had 1,651,794 Covid infections with 45,000 deaths. Bali, which relies heavily on tourists, had planned to begin allowing foreign visitors by September 2020, but the ongoing virus situation has delayed the process.
SOURCE: CNN

 

Continue Reading

World

Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured

Thaiger

Published

2 months ago

on

Monday, March 29, 2021

By

Indonesian president's broadcast following the cathedral bombing / Screenshot

At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a cathedral in Indonesia believed to have been cause by 2 suspected suicide bombers involved in an Islamist militant network.

The blast went off at 10:30am, just after the Palm Sunday Mass had just finished at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassa, a major port city in South Sulawesi. People were walking out of the while others were walking in to attend the next service.

The attackers, a man and a woman, were killed instantly while the blast wounded 4 security guards and many churchgoers, police said, according to the Associated Press.

The priest at the cathedral, Wilhelmus Tulak, says security guards confronted 2 men who seemed suspicious and wanted to go inside the cathedral. The reverend says one of them ended up being a suicide bomber.

Reports say police have identified that attacker and suspect he is linked to the 2019 suicide attack at a cathedral in the Philippines where 23 people were killed.

In response to Sunday’s bombing, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a broadcast “I call on people to remain calm while worshipping because the state guarantees you can worship without fear.” He also called on the national police chief to crackdown on militant networks.

SOURCE: Associated Press

 

Continue Reading

Indonesia

Indonesia designates 3 areas of Bali as Covid-19 ‘green zones’ to welcome foreign tourists

Maya Taylor

Published

3 months ago

on

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By

PHOTO: Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

In a move that Thai officials may watch with some interest, the governor of Bali, Indonesia, has designated 3 areas of the province as Covid-19 “green zones” to welcome international tourists. The popular tourist destinations of Ubud, Sanur, and Nusa Dua, have all been labelled “green zones” as Indonesia takes tentative steps towards re-opening its borders.

Bali governor, Wayan Koster, says the creation of the 3 zones is part of a wider “Covid-19 safe travel” strategy and the initiative was done with the co-operation and approval of Indonesia’s Health Minister and the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister. The green zones are part of what officials describe as a Covid-free corridor, where all residents and people who conduct business within Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua, will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to a Coconuts report, 50,000 Ubud residents will be vaccinated against the virus, along with 60,000 in Nusa Dua and 27,000 in Sanur. The vaccination drive will cover all residents in officially-selected villages and sub-districts.

However, Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, warns that Bali should set a target of at least 2 weeks with no new deaths from the virus, as well as a number of other conditions, before the province re-opens for tourism.

Since the start of the pandemic, Indonesia has recorded 1,398,578 infections and 37,932 deaths. The country began its vaccine rollout in January, with President Joko Widodo receiving the first dose.

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

Continue Reading

