2 of the 62 people arrested at Bangkok sex party test positive for Covid-19

2 or the 62 people who were arrested at the alleged drug and sex party in Bangkok have tested positive for Covid-19. Large gatherings are prohibited in Bangkok, particularly those where people are in “close contact,” to prevent the spread of the virus. Reports say the large gathering at the Faros Sauna was a “chemsex” event involving drugs to enhance sex.

Following the positive Covid-19 results, all of the 30 officers who raided the venue on Saturday night were tested for the virus on Tuesday. The results have not been released yet. The Wang Thong Lang district police station was also disinfected as an extra precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers say they found methamphetamine and used condoms during the raid. Partygoers and the venue’s staff face charges for violating disease control measures. Half of them tested positive for drugs and police say those people face additional drug charges.

The venue “claims to be the largest gay sauna in Southeast Asia,” according to travelgay.com. The venue has a jacuzzi, dry sauna, swimming pool, gym, dark room, private cabins, karaoke, dancing room, and a restaurant.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with hundreds of new Covid-19 cases recorded each day. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as slum neighbourhoods, prisons, markets and construction camps.

