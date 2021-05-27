Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 of the 62 people arrested at Bangkok sex party test positive for Covid-19
2 or the 62 people who were arrested at the alleged drug and sex party in Bangkok have tested positive for Covid-19. Large gatherings are prohibited in Bangkok, particularly those where people are in “close contact,” to prevent the spread of the virus. Reports say the large gathering at the Faros Sauna was a “chemsex” event involving drugs to enhance sex.
Following the positive Covid-19 results, all of the 30 officers who raided the venue on Saturday night were tested for the virus on Tuesday. The results have not been released yet. The Wang Thong Lang district police station was also disinfected as an extra precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Officers say they found methamphetamine and used condoms during the raid. Partygoers and the venue’s staff face charges for violating disease control measures. Half of them tested positive for drugs and police say those people face additional drug charges.
The venue “claims to be the largest gay sauna in Southeast Asia,” according to travelgay.com. The venue has a jacuzzi, dry sauna, swimming pool, gym, dark room, private cabins, karaoke, dancing room, and a restaurant.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with hundreds of new Covid-19 cases recorded each day. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as slum neighbourhoods, prisons, markets and construction camps.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK
The Covid-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom is said to have been found in many of the cases detected in April. Out of 300 samples, 93% tested positive for the mutated strain, B.1.117, according to director general of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak.
The latest outbreak of Covid-19 started in clusters in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts. Early on in the outbreak, health officials detected the Covid-19 variant, which is said to be more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus. Over the past 2 months, more than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 700 Covid patients have died.
This month, 3 more Covid variants have been detected in Thailand, including the strain first found in Brazil which was detected and contained in quarantine.
In the Deep South province Narathiwat, 11 people in the Tak Bai district have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant of the virus first found in South Africa. The patients are now in quarantine to contain the virus and health officials are rolling out active testing.
In Bangkok, 62 people have tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, with the first cases detected at a construction camp in the Lak Si district.
Supakit says the Covid-19 vaccines are still effective against the variants found in India and the UK.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges
Six recent graduates have been arrested on charges of illegal gambling and using class 5 drugs. The graduates, between the ages of 23 and 25, allegedly used SIM cards to sign up for gambling sites to obtain bonuses from new players. According to media reports, they were allegedly earning between 1,000 to 10,000 baht a day on their gambling operation.
Yesterday, police executed a search warrant on the house at the Suphalai Gardenville Estate in Don Muang, a district of Bangkok. Police say they found computers, 100 SIM cards, and cannabis as well as kratom leaves, which have been used in traditional medicine, but also known to be an ingredient in the homemade “4×100” cocktail of coke, kratom leaves and cough syrup.
SOURCES: Thai Visa Daily News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
The managers of 2 nightclubs in the Thong Lor district of Bangkok have denied any responsibility for causing a third wave of Covid-19. The Krystal and Emerald clubs have been widely blamed for sparking a resurgence of the virus that has now spread across the Kingdom, threatening tourism re-opening plans and further decimating an already-fragile economy.
Both managers face charges of operating a nightlife venue without permission and violating the emergency decree. The Bangkok Post reports that Decha Philali and Kiattiphong Khamtai, executives from Krystal K&K and Emerald Group respectively, met with police at Thong Lor station yesterday. According to a police source, both deny any wrongdoing and have chosen to submit a written statement on June 4. According to the source, both the accused have had the charges against them formally laid out, but have not been detained.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, around 30 police officers in the Wang Thonglang district of the capital are being screened for Covid-19. The officers were involved in a raid on a party at Faros 2 Sauna on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21 on Saturday night. 2 out of 62 people taken into custody at Wang Thonglang station have tested positive for the virus. In addition to being tested, officers have asked the local district office to carry out disinfection of the police station.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
