Zoo animals eat frozen treats to chill out in high heat | The Thaiger

Weather
Zoo animals eat frozen treats to chill out in high heat
It’s hot. And humid. So hot that zookeepers are getting creative when it comes to cooling down the animals.
Lions and tigers are licking on frozen blood cubes while bears are munching on fruit popsicles made by zookeepers at Khon Kaen Zoo in Northern Thailand.
Temperatures have recently reached over 40 degrees Celsius, sometimes for days on end. Along with the cold meals, zookeepers are using the food to guide the animals over to the sprinklers to cool them off. Otters get more time to swim and they eat chilled mackerel.
Animals can get stressed at high temperature, human animals too. Some say the scorching heat may have caused monkeys to lash out in central Thailand’s Lop Buri province in a viral post. In March, two groups of monkeys that usually keep to their own turf – the temple and the street – had a brawl in the city streets.
If it was the heat that caused the monkey violence, maybe they could also use some frozen treats to chill out.
Anyone for a frozen blood cube?
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Transport, has published the operational hours for Thailands’ recently re-opened airports. The operational hours and applicable provinces are as follows…
• Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.
• Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai
• Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi
The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.
However, the CAAT recommends that passenger check with provincial measures. Airlines also have a list of important changes to travel conditions and safety measures and request that any travellers are aware of the changes before making bookings and flying.
For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit their website.
SOURCE: The Thaiger / Chiang Mai NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
TMD announces storm warnings for 53 central and northern provinces
Today the Thai Meteorological Department has officially announced a warning for 53 upper Thailand provinces. The announcement says that from May 11-13, there will be high pressures winds from China covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
In addition, southerly and southeasterly winds have brought humidity to cover upper Thailand, causing that area to have summer storms, thunderstorms, gusts and hail in some areas.
“Lightning that may occur so authorities ask the public to be aware of the dangers of the upcoming summer storms.”
Here’s list of the areas current under warning of storm conditions…
Northern
15 provinces including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao.
Northeast
20 provinces including Loei, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen.
Central
10 provinces including Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.
Eastern
8 provinces including Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong
“The department kindly asks the public to avoid being in the open air, under big trees, billboards and unhealthy buildings. As well as being aware of the dangers of lightning and be prepared for damages to agricultural products.”
SOURCE: CH 7 NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Man kills Buddhist monk in a fit of anger in Lampang
A Buddhist monk was killed last week after he spoke up about a man’s drinking habits. Villagers in Lampang found the body of 69 year old Phra Bundhit Prom-iam over the weekend in his pick-up truck. His body was decaying and “gave off a strong smell”.
As police investigated the incident, evidence led them to 44 year old Sakol Pumthong who eventually admitted to shooting the monk. There was a re-enactment at the crime scene yesterday.
Pumthong’s wife had allegedly kicked him out of the house because of his drinking habits. He moved into a hut with the monk where he stayed for 10 days. The monk gave him food and water, but was stern with Pumthong about his excessive drinking habit.
In a fit of anger, Pumthong told police he took a rifle from the monk’s hut and waited for the monk to return to the area. As the monk came back to the pick-up truck, Pumthong fired the gun through the side window, striking the monk in the head.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 11
24 people arrested after police raid on Samui bar
24 Patong police placed under quarantine
Human Rights Watch says Thailand should free detained migrants
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 – May 11
Zoo animals eat frozen treats to chill out in high heat
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
China on alert as 17 new Covid-19 cases reported, highest in two weeks
Online learning system to support re-opening of schools
Thailand to introduce contact-tracing app in bid to constrain virus
Phuket’s tourist-driven economy faces crisis – Phuket Chamber of Commerce
TMD announces storm warnings for 53 central and northern provinces
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
WHO and intelligence community awaiting evidence from US President Trump about “Wuhan lab” claims
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases for fourth day, one new death
Obesity on the rise in the Land of Smiles
People returning from Phuket to Krabi greeted with 14 day quarantine
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
- Bangkok3 days ago
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Thai family heads out on a 1,000 kilometre trek on clapped-out motorbike
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s International Pioneers School distributes free meals in local community
- Indonesia2 days ago
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
- Business3 days ago
Grocery giant Makro to add over 700 jobs
- Bangkok3 days ago
BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures