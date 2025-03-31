Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos

Thailand is in for a wild ride today as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of severe summer storms set to batter 34 provinces. Expect torrential rain, howling winds, hailstorms, and even lightning strikes in some areas.

The extreme weather is being fuelled by a moderate high-pressure system sweeping in from China, hitting northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. Officials are urging the public to stay alert, as sudden downpours and powerful gusts could wreak havoc.

The department issued its 11th warning, stating that the northern, central, and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, would experience thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and possible lightning. The weather is influenced by easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture over upper Thailand.

Residents are advised to avoid exposed areas, large trees, and unstable structures during storms. Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from potential damage while maintaining health during changing weather conditions.

Today, March 31, affected areas include provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani.

Tomorrow, April 1, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi are expected to be affected.

From today, March 31 to April 3, an easterly wave will move across eastern Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, and the southern region, increasing rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds in some areas. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through the TMD’s website or contact their hotline for updates. The next announcement is scheduled for today, March 31 at 5pm.

Summer storm

For the next 24 hours, the weather forecast indicates thunderstorms and strong winds across the northern, central, Bangkok, and upper southern regions due to the moderate high-pressure system from China affecting the northeastern region and the South China Sea.

In the north, expect hot to very hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, particularly in Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, and Kamphaeng Phet, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 27°C to 36 to 40°C.

The northeast will see 20% thunderstorm coverage, mainly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, with temperatures of 18 to 22°C to 33 to 35°C.

The central region will have 40% thunderstorm coverage, with strong winds and hail in Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, with temperatures between 25 and 27°C and 34 and 36°C.

In the east, 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms and strong winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, with temperatures of 24 to 26°C to 32 to 35°C. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, more than 2 metres in stormy areas.

The eastern southern coast will see 40% thunderstorm coverage with strong winds, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani, with temperatures of 22 to 27°C to 33 to 35°C.

The western southern coast will have 20% thunderstorm coverage, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures of 24 to 26°C to 33 to 36°C. Waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, with over 2 metres in stormy areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and the surrounding region will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong winds and temperatures ranging from 25 to 27°C to 32 to 34°C.